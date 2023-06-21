  1. Home
These Rat and Boa dupes are taking off over on TikTok

Perfect if you’re looking for budget-friendly Love Island style 👏

by Emma Richardson |
Posted

Let's all come together and admit it: watching Love Island has made us extremely jealous. Not because we're single and want to find the love of our lives in a Mallorcan villa, but because we are seriously envious of the Islanders and the outfits they wear on the show.

From high-end Juan Paul Gaultier body heat dresses (yes Ruchee, we are looking at you) to high-street H&M swimwear, there really is a wide range of retailers and clothing worn by the girls. There is, however, one brand that we have spotted being worn this season, as well as last season, and that is Rat And Boa, a UK-based clothing brand with a bold and mischievous twist on your average wardrobe additions.

Sadly, although Rat And Boa's dresses are objectively gorgeous (special shout out to the fan favourite Cecelina dress that embodies the dancing woman emoji), they are also well out of our budget. But what solution do we have when our favourite clothing brands are pricier than expected? We find a dupe, of course.

And if we can't, TikTok will.

TikTok user @shoppingw.kelsey found an almost identical dupe to Rat And Boa's Paola dress over on Amazon, and we can't help but admit we are intrigued. You're telling us that we can get an exact replica that doesn't cost £215? Sign us up, please.

So, if you're looking to join in on the fun and find a Rat And Boa dupe for yourself, then look no further, because we've found the best ones on the market right now. From the classic Valentina dress to the trend-setting Kaia blouse, we've found a dupe that is perfect for you.

Check them out below...

SHOP: Rat And Boa Dupes

1. Rat And Boa Paola Dress Dupe

Rat And Boa Paola Dress Dupe
Price: £10.99
Amazon


Description

This Stunning floral bodycon dress with spaghetti straps, a backless design, and a flattering

Rat And Boa Paola Dress Dupe

Price: £10.99
Amazon


2. Rat And Boa Cobra Blouse Dupe

Rat And Boa Cobra Blouse Dupe



Description

A lovely green blouse is one to add to any summer wardrobe, especially if it features floral

Rat And Boa Cobra Blouse Dupe




3. Rat and Boa's Cecelina Dress Dupe

Rat and Boa's Cecelina Dress Dupe



Description

This elegant maxi dress featuring chiffon fabric, ruffle detailing, and a timeless design for a

Rat and Boa's Cecelina Dress Dupe




4. Rat And Boat Valentina Dress

Rat And Boat Valentina Dress



Description

Whoever said that leopard print was out of style lied, because this dress proves otherwise. Miss

Rat And Boat Valentina Dress




5. Rat And Boa Annika Dress Dupe

Rat And Boa Annika Dress Dupe



Description

Playful and trendy petite zebra print boho mini dress with charming ruffle details, perfect for a

Rat And Boa Annika Dress Dupe




6. Rat and Boa Adriana Dress Dupe

Rat and Boa Adriana Dress Dupe
Price: £10.99
Amazon


Description

A sheer number, sure, but elegant and sophisticated nonetheless. Featuring off the shoulder

Rat and Boa Adriana Dress Dupe

Price: £10.99
Amazon


7. Rat And Boa Isamaya Dress Dupe

Rat And Boa Isamaya Dress Dupe
Price: £16.99
Amazon


Description

This Rat And Boa dress made a feature on Love Island, worn by Ella Thomas. We can see why she

Rat And Boa Isamaya Dress Dupe

Price: £16.99
Amazon


8. Rat And Boa Kaia Blouse Dupe

Rat And Boa Kaia Blouse Dupe
Price: £6.69
Amazon


Description

This charming ruffle bandage dress is perfect for adding flair and style to your wardrobe, and

Rat And Boa Kaia Blouse Dupe

Price: £6.69
Amazon


9. Rat And Boa Antonella Dress Dupe

Rat And Boa Antonella Dress Dupe
Price: £12.99
Amazon


Description

Rat And Boa's Antonella Dress is one you can't forget, but for £225 there's a chance we might get

Rat And Boa Antonella Dress Dupe

Price: £12.99
Amazon

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us
