These Rat and Boa dupes are taking off over on TikTok

Let's all come together and admit it: watching Love Island has made us extremely jealous. Not because we're single and want to find the love of our lives in a Mallorcan villa, but because we are seriously envious of the Islanders and the outfits they wear on the show.

From high-end Juan Paul Gaultier body heat dresses (yes Ruchee, we are looking at you) to high-street H&M swimwear, there really is a wide range of retailers and clothing worn by the girls. There is, however, one brand that we have spotted being worn this season, as well as last season, and that is Rat And Boa, a UK-based clothing brand with a bold and mischievous twist on your average wardrobe additions.

Sadly, although Rat And Boa's dresses are objectively gorgeous (special shout out to the fan favourite Cecelina dress that embodies the dancing woman emoji), they are also well out of our budget. But what solution do we have when our favourite clothing brands are pricier than expected? We find a dupe, of course.

And if we can't, TikTok will.

TikTok user @shoppingw.kelsey found an almost identical dupe to Rat And Boa's Paola dress over on Amazon, and we can't help but admit we are intrigued. You're telling us that we can get an exact replica that doesn't cost £215? Sign us up, please.

So, if you're looking to join in on the fun and find a Rat And Boa dupe for yourself, then look no further, because we've found the best ones on the market right now. From the classic Valentina dress to the trend-setting Kaia blouse, we've found a dupe that is perfect for you.

Check them out below...

