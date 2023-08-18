Posh cardigans will be everywhere this autumn (here’s where to shop them)

In a plot twist we didn't see coming: posh cardigans your great aunt Julie would wear at afternoon tea are suddenly the height of fashion. Blame Sofia Ritchie! We're talking tweed-style cardigans that could easily pass as designer (especially Chanel) and make the wearer look extremely fancy indeed.

The do-it-all cover-up has the comfort of a cardigan but the sophistication of a jacket. They often feature signature gold buttons that quite frankly ooze 'quiet luxury'. We'll be honest, anything that looks like we've made an effort when we snoozed our alarm after an ill-advised 3 am TikTok scroll gets a massive thumbs up from us.

Talking of TikTok - the H&M and Mango cardigans are already doing the rounds, with some styles already flying out of stock. In August! The hype is very real.

Despite its mighty namesake, there are plenty of budget posh cardigans on the high street that will instantly make you look like you have your life together. And like you have a best friend called Giles.