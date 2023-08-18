  1. Home|
Posh cardigans will be everywhere this autumn (here’s where to shop them)

Looking like your great aunt at afternoon tea is now #fashion

best posh cardigan
by Aimee Jakes |
Posted
In a plot twist we didn't see coming: posh cardigans your great aunt Julie would wear at afternoon tea are suddenly the height of fashion. Blame Sofia Ritchie! We're talking tweed-style cardigans that could easily pass as designer (especially Chanel) and make the wearer look extremely fancy indeed.

The do-it-all cover-up has the comfort of a cardigan but the sophistication of a jacket. They often feature signature gold buttons that quite frankly ooze 'quiet luxury'. We'll be honest, anything that looks like we've made an effort when we snoozed our alarm after an ill-advised 3 am TikTok scroll gets a massive thumbs up from us.

Talking of TikTok - the H&M and Mango cardigans are already doing the rounds, with some styles already flying out of stock. In August! The hype is very real.

Despite its mighty namesake, there are plenty of budget posh cardigans on the high street that will instantly make you look like you have your life together. And like you have a best friend called Giles.

Shop: the best tweed cardigans 2023

1. H&amp;M Glittery Textured-Knit Cardigan

xx
Price: £37.99

www2.hm.com

xx

2. Mango Knitted Cardigan With Jewel Button

xx
Price: £49.99

shop.mango.com

xx

3. H&amp;M Bouclé Jacket

xx
Price: £37.99

www2.hm.com

xx

4. M&amp;S Cotton Blend Textured Knitted Jacket

xx
Price: £35

www.marksandspencer.com

xx

5. H&amp;M Collared Cardigan

xxx
Price: £27.99

www2.hm.com

xxx

6. Massimo Dutti Textured Knit Cardigan With Gold Buttons

ss
Price: £119

www.massimodutti.com

ss
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us