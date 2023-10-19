Ella Thomas’ first collection with PrettyLittleThing has officially dropped – and it’s everything

For anyone who watched Love Island this summer (and by anyone we mean everyone), there was one conclusion that we all made, and that was Ella Thomas' outfits ate for breakfast, lunch and dinner. So when we heard the news that she was creating her own PLT edit after her villa departure, we had one question: when is the drop date?

The Love Island icon - known for her headstrong attitude and no nonsense advice - took to Instagram to share the news of her new collection to her followers. She joins ex Islanders Molly-Mae Hague and Indyah Pollack in becoming a the latest PLT brand ambassador.

She said, "I'm so excited to finally share what we've been working on with you guys. I wanted to make sure I LOVED every single piece in the edit and that everyone wearing feels their most confident, baddest self!"

The collection features cosy browns and muted purples, everyday denim and faux fur trim jackets. There's an item for anyone which is perfect now that we're in the autumn season.

In an exclusive interview with us here at heat, Ella said, "You can expect a mix of high street and high fashion fits and we've got everything in there, from casual to going out to date night. Everything can be dressed up or down."

You can shop the collection over on the PrettyLittleThing website right now, and if you're wondering what our fave pieces are from the collection, we've listed them below...

SHOP: Our favourite pieces from the Ella Thomas X PLT edit

2. Rib Lace Up Long Sleeve Top Price: £ 19 View offer Description This crop top embodies everything we adore for the perfect weekend attire. Pair it with a brown ... read more Price: £ 19 View offer

5. Washed Out Biker Jacket Price: £ 58 www.prettylittlething.com View offer Description Start your engines and play the part of a motocross icon with this washed out look jacket from ... read more Price: £ 58 www.prettylittlething.com View offer