  1. Home|
  2. Shopping|
  3. Fashion

Ella Thomas’ first collection with PrettyLittleThing has officially dropped – and it’s everything

Prices start from £14 👏

ella-thomas-edit
by Emma Richardson |
Updated
1
Tan Faux Fur Crop Jacket
Tan Faux Fur Crop Jacket
2
Rib Lace Up Long Sleeve Top
Rib Lace Up Long Sleeve Top
3
Olive Faux Leather Wrap Faux Fur Skirt
Olive Faux Leather Wrap Faux Fur Skirt
4
Cut Out Chocolate Jumpsuit
Cut Out Chocolate Jumpsuit
5
Washed Out Biker Jacket
Washed Out Biker Jacket
6
Stone Distressed Tie Detail Trousers
Stone Distressed Tie Detail Trousers
7
Vintage Wash Cropped Denim Shirt
Vintage Wash Cropped Denim Shirt

For anyone who watched Love Island this summer (and by anyone we mean everyone), there was one conclusion that we all made, and that was Ella Thomas' outfits ate for breakfast, lunch and dinner. So when we heard the news that she was creating her own PLT edit after her villa departure, we had one question: when is the drop date?

The Love Island icon - known for her headstrong attitude and no nonsense advice - took to Instagram to share the news of her new collection to her followers. She joins ex Islanders Molly-Mae Hague and Indyah Pollack in becoming a the latest PLT brand ambassador.

She said, "I'm so excited to finally share what we've been working on with you guys. I wanted to make sure I LOVED every single piece in the edit and that everyone wearing feels their most confident, baddest self!"

The collection features cosy browns and muted purples, everyday denim and faux fur trim jackets. There's an item for anyone which is perfect now that we're in the autumn season.

In an exclusive interview with us here at heat, Ella said, "You can expect a mix of high street and high fashion fits and we've got everything in there, from casual to going out to date night. Everything can be dressed up or down."

You can shop the collection over on the PrettyLittleThing website right now, and if you're wondering what our fave pieces are from the collection, we've listed them below...

SHOP: Our favourite pieces from the Ella Thomas X PLT edit

1. Tan Faux Fur Crop Jacket

Tan Faux Fur Crop Jacket
Price: £52

www.prettylittlething.com

Description

The perfect transitional jacket from autumn to winter. We can't get enough of the colour, complete

Tan Faux Fur Crop Jacket
Price: £52

www.prettylittlething.com

2. Rib Lace Up Long Sleeve Top

Rib Lace Up Long Sleeve Top
Price: £19

Description

This crop top embodies everything we adore for the perfect weekend attire. Pair it with a brown

Rib Lace Up Long Sleeve Top
Price: £19

3. Olive Faux Leather Wrap Faux Fur Skirt

Olive Faux Leather Wrap Faux Fur Skirt
Price: £19

www.prettylittlething.com

Description

Capture everyone's attention for all the best reasons in this micro mini skirt with a faux fur

Olive Faux Leather Wrap Faux Fur Skirt
Price: £19

www.prettylittlething.com

4. Cut Out Chocolate Jumpsuit

Cut Out Chocolate Jumpsuit
Price: £31

www.prettylittlething.com

Description

A show stopping jumpsuit that is perfect for a night out anywhere. Dress it with heels and your

Cut Out Chocolate Jumpsuit
Price: £31

www.prettylittlething.com

5. Washed Out Biker Jacket

Washed Out Biker Jacket
Price: £58

www.prettylittlething.com

Description

Start your engines and play the part of a motocross icon with this washed out look jacket from

Washed Out Biker Jacket
Price: £58

www.prettylittlething.com

6. Stone Distressed Tie Detail Trousers

Stone Distressed Tie Detail Trousers
Price: £26

www.prettylittlething.com

Description

Who doesn't love a flare? We can't get enough of these trousers and we think they'll sell out FAST.

Stone Distressed Tie Detail Trousers
Price: £26

www.prettylittlething.com

7. Vintage Wash Cropped Denim Shirt

Vintage Wash Cropped Denim Shirt
Price: £31

www.prettylittlething.com

Description

We love this Y2K inspired vintage shirt that can be paired with so many of your existing wardrobe

Vintage Wash Cropped Denim Shirt
Price: £31

www.prettylittlething.com

Emma Richardson is a Beauty & Fashion Product Writer for heat. She covers shopping, lifestyle, celebs and anything trending.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us