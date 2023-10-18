EXCLUSIVE! Love Island’s Ella Thomas talks fashion tips, style inspo and the PLT cargos she can’t stop wearing

Ella Thomas may not have won Love Island season 10, but she quickly cemented herself as the 'It girl' of the summer series (and tbh, every series!) Thanks to her innate Y2K style with plenty of denim co-ords, diamante bucket hats and, of course, the belted micro skirt she made her thing, the 23-year-old is easily one of our favourite fashionistas to ever grace the firepit.

It's then no wonder that she bagged the greatest prize of all - the ever-alluring PLT deal. Joining the likes of Molly-Mae Hague and Indiyah Polack, Ella is now working with the huge fashion retailer meaning you can emulate her edgy style on a budget.

We caught up with Ella to find out exactly what we can expect from her first PrettyLittleThing edit, who she follows on Instagram for #stylespo and the PLT cargos she can't stop wearing...

Hi Ella, congrats on your first edit! What can we expect?

You can expect a mix of high street and high fashion fits and we've got everything in there, from casual to going out to date night. Everything can be dressed up or down. I'd say everything is really edgy or pushed boundaries a little bit, there's some show-stopping outfits in there and it represent my style really well. It's a mix of Y2K style with some fashion-forward stuff as well.

What's your favourite piece? If you had to choose?

I've got so many honestly, but there's a croc print belted jacket and a mini matching skirt that I love, it's just a fit.

How would you describe your style?

I would describe my style as quite edgy and fashion-forward and very similar to my edit, that's how you know it was me. I always mix casual with going out and I mix high street with high fashion.

What's your favourite styling trick?

I would say my styling tip at the moment is putting heels with everything. Like, having a cute and comfy but stylish fit on and just putting heels with it and totally dressing it up. I love taking my casual fits to that night-out level. Virtually everything can be dressed up!

What's your favourite item in your wardrobe RN?

Ooh, that's a good question! I would say my cargos, I've been living in my PLT cargos. You know, it's not a standout PLT piece but you can't dismiss the cargos, I wear them a lot.

What was your favourite outfit from Love Island?

I've got a few. One of them was when I wore this little denim two-piece with a belted mini skirt and jacket. It was very Y2K vibes, I loved that. Also a little swoop-neck top with low rise jeans. I do love denim as well, so there will be denim set in my edit.

What's your current everyday uniform?

My current everyday uniform is literally either some nice low-rise trousers or cargos with a cute, little fitted top and a big oversized jacket. That's my day-to-day.

Who are your favourite people to follow for #fashionspo?

I love Bella Hadid's style, I love her street style, and she's definitely inspo. Then Kylie Jenner, she brings the fits, she really does.

What trend are you most excited for this A/W season?

I'd say the distressed jumpers for autumn and I've got a few of them in my edit. I also am into browns, I'm loving brown right now. It's actually my favourite colour right now.

Is there something you'd never wear?

I would never say never! I quite like testing the boundaries of my fashion and trying new things. I'm definitely open-minded when it comes to fashion, I wouldn't turn anything down.