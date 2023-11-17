I’ve found Molly-Mae’s favourite winter coat, and it’s currently 40% off for Black Friday

To say we have been influenced by Molly-Mae since her exit from the Love Island villa way back in 2019 would be an understatement. Who can blame us, though? Especially when she has a sense of style that would get a thumbs up from anyone and everyone who uses Pinterest. We're sure we've seen her pictures pop up on there a few times, too.

If you love her sense of style, you'll be glad to know that despite living a lavish lifestyle (read: going to the Selfridges in the Trafford Centre upward of five times a month) Molly-Mae loves a high-street bargain. What's more, this high-street bargain is a coat that is also in the Black Friday sale. Result.

Photo: Instagram/Molly-Mae

The coat - which by the way is a Topshop number - was recently featured on her Instagram story. She paired it with a grey long-sleeved top (it's giving SKIMS, right?), with washed-out black jeans and a gold detail belt.

As Black Friday fast approaches, there are deals and discounts on a wide range of websites. Luckily for us, Molly's Topshop Double Breasted Coat was included in the ASOS Black Friday sale, with a lovely 40% off the original retail price.

So, what are you waiting for? If you need some Molly-Mae-inspired wardrobe additions but don't want to pay a ridiculous amount of cash, now is your time to snap up a new outerwear staple.

Happy shopping!

SHOP: Molly-Mae's Topshop Coat