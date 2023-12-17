Molly Rainford talks hormonal breakouts, wise advice and the £9 foundation she loves for filming

Self-care will forever be our favourite hobby but we appreciate that recharging and putting yourself first looks different for everyone. Each week, we'll be asking the celeb lot to share their ideal self-care Sunday routines, the hard-working beauty products they recommend to their friends and which TV show they're currently binging…

This week it's all about Molly Rainford, the singer, dancer and actress who is best known for playing Anna Knight in EastEnders. Starring in the hit BBC1 soap isn't the 23-year-old's first rodeo, she previously waltzed her way to the final of Strictly Come Dancing 2022, played Nova in CBBC's Nova Jones and even came sixth on Britain's Got Talent when she was just 6-years-old. PHEW.

Now Molls has joined forces with Always to host the 'Always Period Prep School' which aims to educate and inspire students to learn more about periods, hormones and their bodies with the help of Doctor Aziza Sesay. A very important cause, if you ask us. 👏

As part of the ‘About You’ Puberty Programme, Always also has free resources for teachers which include lesson plans, videos, activity sheets and period products, so check it out here.

Molly chats to heat about her exciting new campaign with Always, self-care routines and the make-up products she loves for filming...

On self-care

What does the ultimate self-care Sunday look like for the EastEnders icon?

"I feel like I have a few versions of self-care myself, if I’m going for the epitome of self-care it would be having a bath with a candle and some bubbles and then having a duvet or dressing gown day and watching films. Especially now with all the Christmas films out, it’s amazing.

"There are so many different versions of self-care but having those relaxing days is so important, especially when bringing it to this campaign and you are on your period. Those days when you can just rest when you feel like your hormones are just angry at you and you need self-care! Sometimes that’s enough.

"But I also like the days when self-care can mean hanging out with friends when work and life get busy. I’m starting to feel that adult shift with my friends where everyone is so busy. So when you do have those days like a Sunday when you get to meet up for brunch, it’s so nice."

On skincare routines

"When I was younger, I was kind of an early bloomer in puberty and everything. I was the first one to come to my period, the first one with teenage acne, hormones and all that stuff. When I was younger, I really suffered with my skin and I would literally go through every skincare product ever and try to find something to solve it. It never really did until my hormones kind of balanced out a little bit after puberty.

"My holy grail of skincare products now is the Salicylic Acid Cleanser from The Inky List. It’s a face wash and it’s so good. It’s the only thing for me where I’ve had a breakout when I’m on my period and I need a pick me up on my skin - that’s what I use.

"I don’t really do all the skincare steps, that’s not really me, I don’t really have the time. I praise the women who do have time, I’m like, ‘Respect!” There’s like one day every other month where I actually do the full steps. But for me, I just use a cleanser and a moisturiser with SPF. With my moisturiser, I’m not picky. I just like something fragrance-free and not too complicated."

On budget beauty buys

"One thing I always go back to is the L’Oreal Infallible Foundation. Even though it’s a drugstore foundation, it’s always my go-to. I feel like it has a good undertone for my skin tone, sometimes I find foundations really pink, even when I’ve tried higher-end stuff. I really love that foundation."

On Period Prep School with Always

Why was working with Always to educate students about periods particularly important for Molly?

"It was really important for me to get involved for two reasons. The first one was that when I was at school, I was one of the first girls in my class in my year to come on their period and I didn't feel like I had much knowledge about going into it. I didn't feel that prepared for it, so it was important for me to actually talk to girls who are that age where they're going to come on their period soon or already have to make them feel less taboo about talking about it and more normal to them.

"Another reason was the fact it was so cool to do a school talk with a doctor like Dr Aziz and actually learn stuff that I didn't realise I was misnaming or I was getting a fact wrong, or things like that."

On make-up for filming

"To be honest, we don't have one make-up artist when filming and it depends on who's doing it. Whatever director you have, you have a different make-up team for that, so it's down to what they enjoy.

"I always love using the L'Oreal Telescopic Mascara and obviously, my character Anna is always in an iconic red and for that, I'm a big fan of Lady Danger from MAC."

On daily wellness habits

From ginger shots to gratitude journals, what are the everyday habits that ensure Molly feels her best self?

"I will admit, I do like a ginger shot! One little thing that I do is whenever I see the time 11:11 on my phone, I always have a little moment and just say a list of things that I am grateful for. I know it's an angel number, but that's not really important to me, it's just a nice sign to think, 'Okay, be grateful today!'"

On podcast recommendations

"I really like listening to podcasts especially when I'm driving to work. I feel like that is the time when I don't want to have music on and need to wake up and feel ready for the day. I like to hear people chatting and talking. I really love The Girls Bathroom podcast, I think they're really funny.

"There's also another really good one called ShxtsNGigs, I always find them hilarious. That one is really nice to wind down to."

On wise advice

"Being in a soap, you don't have a finale, so I always talk about managing my energy and not being scared to be selfish sometimes and say, 'I'm going to have a night in' or 'I'll miss that today'.

"It's important sometimes to take time out to get your energy back up. Not to be so worried about being selfish all the time and manage your energy in a good way and not let yourself burn out. Especially in winter, I feel like everyone pushes themselves right up until Christmas and then as soon as you've had your roast dinner, you're in bed!"

Quickfire round:

What show are you currently watching? I was loving I'm A Celeb. My nan told me I'm not allowed to do the show, but that could change!

How do you like your cuppa? Either really milky and one sugar or herbal tea.

Go-to loungewear brand? It's got to be Primarni or H&M, I'm not too picky about it!

Everyday perfume? Chance by Chanel.

Go-to takeaway order? It's got to be a pizza, but I'm very plain so I like Margherita!