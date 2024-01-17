  1. Home|
Love Island Molly Smith’s personalised necklace is already trending – and here’s exactly where you can buy it

Shop it while you still can.

by Marina Avraam |
Published
Love Island is back and it's better than ever, with the Love Island All Stars season already bringing major drama (ex's reuniting under the same roof-worthy drama). The All Star line-up consists of the likes of Georgia Steele, Liberty Poole and - the latest bombshell - Molly Smith along with her ex Callum Jones. Like we said, dramatic.

Other than bucketloads of drama, each year's Love Island succeeds in bringing us major fashion inspo, too. Think Love Island bikinis, Love Island mens's shirts and - lest not forget Samie's iconic necklace. Luckily, this year is no different, and Molly Smith is already serving with a gold Arabic name necklace she's been rocking since day one. Naturally, we're already obsessed.

Thankfully, you can shop the exact necklace from brands such as Abbott Lyon, Etsy and Not On The High Street - and for as little as £15. Shop Molly's trending personalised necklace below.

SHOP: Love Island Arabic Necklace

1.

Arabic Name Necklace (Gold)

Price: £79

www.abbottlyon.com

Description

Available in gold, silver and rose gold, Abbott Lyon's personalised necklace is a bit of us.

2.

Myka Personalised Arabic Name Necklace in 18ct Gold Plating

Price: £63 (was £70)

www.myka.com

Description

Now on sale for just £63, shop the personalised name necklace from Myka.

3.

Etsy Personalised 18K Gold Plated Arabic Name Necklace

Price: £14.99

www.etsy.com

Description

Just £15, choose your preferred necklace finish and bob's your uncle.

4.

Not On The High Street Arabic Necklace With Name

Price: £30 (was £38)

www.notonthehighstreet.com

Description

Another great hand-made option from Not On The High Street.

