Love Island Molly Smith’s personalised necklace is already trending – and here’s exactly where you can buy it

Love Island is back and it's better than ever, with the Love Island All Stars season already bringing major drama (ex's reuniting under the same roof-worthy drama). The All Star line-up consists of the likes of Georgia Steele, Liberty Poole and - the latest bombshell - Molly Smith along with her ex Callum Jones. Like we said, dramatic.

Other than bucketloads of drama, each year's Love Island succeeds in bringing us major fashion inspo, too. Think Love Island bikinis, Love Island mens's shirts and - lest not forget Samie's iconic necklace. Luckily, this year is no different, and Molly Smith is already serving with a gold Arabic name necklace she's been rocking since day one. Naturally, we're already obsessed.

Thankfully, you can shop the exact necklace from brands such as Abbott Lyon, Etsy and Not On The High Street - and for as little as £15. Shop Molly's trending personalised necklace below.