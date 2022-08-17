Luke Trotman shows off £250 ‘Spice Girls shoes’ and fans are DEAD

Love Island 2020 star Luke Trotman is currently in a love bubble following his engagement to Australian journalist Chelsea Menna, almost a year after his split from former co-star Siânnise Fudge.

The pair, who have been giving all the relationship goals on Instagram, made their first official red carpet appearance together this week at the House Of The Dragon premiere in London.

Despite Chelsea showing off her ring and indulging in some adorable PDA, fans couldn’t help but notice Luke's BOLD shoe choice.

As well as wearing trainers with a (flared) suit and pink hair and matching beard, the trainers in question were HUGE. We mean Ginger Spice in Spiceworld: The Movie huge.

©Getty

Luke's trainers are by Naked Wolfe and celebs including Love Island's Dami Hope and Mary Bedford have been spotted wearing them. The controversial shoes come in at not super spenny £240.

Naked Wolfe platform trainers View offer Naked Wolfe

Naturally, the trainers divided opinion on Luke's post, with one saying, "What are those tho luke.. oh no no no no no 😂❤️" and another simply writing, "The shoes 💀."

Another fan also made a hilarious comparision, "Those shoes look like the boot you have to wear when you break your foot."