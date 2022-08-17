  1. Home
  2. Shopping
  3. Fashion

Luke Trotman shows off £250 ‘Spice Girls shoes’ and fans are DEAD

The former Love Island star is still rocking his GLORIOUSLY colourful hair and a bangin' beard

by Hannah Mellin |
Posted

Love Island 2020 star Luke Trotman is currently in a love bubble following his engagement to Australian journalist Chelsea Menna, almost a year after his split from former co-star Siânnise Fudge.

The pair, who have been giving all the relationship goals on Instagram, made their first official red carpet appearance together this week at the House Of The Dragon premiere in London.

Despite Chelsea showing off her ring and indulging in some adorable PDA, fans couldn’t help but notice Luke's BOLD shoe choice.

As well as wearing trainers with a (flared) suit and pink hair and matching beard, the trainers in question were HUGE. We mean Ginger Spice in Spiceworld: The Movie huge.

©Getty

Luke's trainers are by Naked Wolfe and celebs including Love Island's Dami Hope and Mary Bedford have been spotted wearing them. The controversial shoes come in at not super spenny £240.

Naked Wolfe platform trainers

luke-trotman-naked-wolfe-trainers

View offer

Naked Wolfe

Naturally, the trainers divided opinion on Luke's post, with one saying, "What are those tho luke.. oh no no no no no 😂❤️" and another simply writing, "The shoes 💀."

Another fan also made a hilarious comparision, "Those shoes look like the boot you have to wear when you break your foot."

However, the fashion lovers were here for the shoes, with one commenting, "Super Styling🔥."

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us

© 1962-2022 Bauer Media Group

Bauer Media Group consists of: Bauer Consumer Media Ltd, Company number: 01176085, Bauer Radio Ltd, Company Number: 1394141

Registered Office: Media House, Peterborough Business Park, Lynch Wood, Peterborough, PE2 6EA H Bauer Publishing,Company Number: LP003328

Registered Office: Academic House, 24-28 Oval Road, London, NW1 7DT. All registered in England and Wales. VAT no 918 5617 01

H Bauer Publishing are authorised and regulated for credit broking by the FCA (Ref No. 845898)

Now playing
Play
Listen Live
Green Green Grass by George Ezra