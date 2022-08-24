Love Island’s Paige Thorne signs HUGE fashion brand deal (and we’re impressed)

Love Island's Paige Thorne is the latest Islander to sign a deal with a global fashion brand. Following on from Gemma Owen's exciting partnership with PrettyLittleThing on Monday 23 August, the 24-year-old shared she has signed a six-figure deal with Forever Unique.

The owner of the brand is none other than the Real Housewives of Cheshire's Seema Malhotra who said she has been a fan of Paige's from the first episode, describing her as an 'absolute perfect fit' for the brand. This collaboration is even more special as it is the first time that the celeb-loved brand has joined forces with an Islander.

The new collection which launches exclusively on foreverunique.co.uk in October will be all about party pieces – think fabulous dresses, modern tailoring and a whole lot of sparkle.

We'll also get to see the ex-Paramedic's premium and girly aesthetic take front and centre as she works closely with the brand to bring shoppers a range of feminine shapes to give your looks that extra va-va-voom.

Paige said: “I love that Forever Unique offers wardrobe staples that last a lifetime. I wanted my collection to be a considered purchase, using high quality materials and taking me out of my comfort zone. This is a real pinch-me moment, I can’t believe I have my very own collection with a brand I’ve loved for years!”

Seema said of the partnership “We are beyond excited to announce Paige as our latest celebrity signing! We were drawn to Paige immediately in the villa and love what she stands for as a strong, independent and driven female. She knows what she wants and that is at the core of our ethos as a brand. The new collection has been designed to make a statement and I can’t wait for you all to see it”.

With fans such as Kate Middleton, Holly Willoughby, Amanda Holden and Maya Jama, we know this is going to be a winning collection for the Islander and of course for us. Get those wardrobes ready for some new additions.