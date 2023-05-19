Samie Elishi has found the ultimate summer top (and it’s under £8 from Amazon)

Tasha Ghouri, Millie Court, Francesca Allen... there have been plenty of stylish Love Islanders over the years and the latest to join the fashionista club is season 9's Samie Elishi.
From black strappy dresses to brown bikinis and even an iconic floor-length rust satin top, there was nothing she couldn't pull off. The slaying outfits haven't slowed down since leaving the villa and Samie has even entered her fringe era. She's giving Audrey Hepburn, no?
Now Samie has found the ultimate summer top and it's so good, she's already bought two. The top in question is Amazon's strapless ribbed bandeau top and we can't believe it's just £8.
Samie shared her stylish fit on Instagram stories and wrote, "This cute top is under £8 from Amazon🤯! I also have it in black and I love them! They do more colours too x [sic]'
The knitted vibe is perfect for all your Y2K looks this summer. Samie makes a strong case for the blue, but the babein' strapless top also comes in black, rose red and sage green. The only setback is deciding which colour to go for.
An ode to Love Island Samie Elishi's outfits (and where to shop them)
The jaw-droppingly gorgeous pair came third in the final of Love Island and Samie wore this black Meshki dress to celebrate the occasion.
EXACT: IMOGEN Diamante Rope Strapless Maxi Dress With Split - Black (£75 - SOLD OUT)
DUPE: Club L London Belle of the ball black bandeau maxi dress with split hem (£50)
Coming from designer Jacquemus, Samie's blazer dress comes in at a whopping £1,200. There is a hot dupe straight off boohoo for just £25, though.
EXACT: Jacquemus Layered Tailored Mini Dress (£1200)
DUPE: Boohoo Tailored Blazer Dress Cut Out (£24.75 was £33)
The real star of the show was obviously Samie's stud necklace, coming in at a mere £200... Worth it, we reckon but if you're looking for a cheaper alternative we've got you covered.
EXACT: Tory Burch Miller Stud Necklace (£205)
DUPE: Lovisa Gold-Plated Seven Crystal Necklace (£11)
Cosying up to Tom, we saw Samie lounge in this gold cami satin dress.
EXACT: ASOS Design Cami Midi Slip Dress (sold out)
DUPE: PrettyLittleThing Strappy Satin Dress (£28)
Giving Tom a little bit of a telling off, we saw Samie rock this rust maxi-length halter neck top. It's already sold out on ASOS but you can get a similar vibe on NA-KD.
EXACT: ASOS DESIGN Luxe premium satin halter ruched low back floor length top (SOLD OUT)
DUPE: NA-KD Open Back Rhinestone Detail Satin Dress (£45)
Keeping it cute and simple, this House of CB corset dress was a fave we saw from Samie's wardrobe.
EXACT: House of CB Jasmine Strapless Corset-Style Dress (£169)
DUPE: Bershka Ruched Corset Top (£38)
DUPE: Mango Tailored Short Dress (£15.99)
We can't seem to escape Skims at the mo, with Samie even showing off an option one episode. If you don't want to fork out nearly £100 for one of these babies, PrettyLittleThing has a hot Skims dupe you won't want to miss for just £12.
EXACT: SKIMS Brown Modal Maxi Dress (£90)
DUPE: PrettyLittleThing Brown Maxi Dress (£12)
Taking a cute option in this sweet bikini, Samie opted for a knitted black and white bikini set around the firepit.
EXACT: Maiyo Kaia Set (£105).
DUPE: Reiss Rutha Fixed Triangle Halter Bikini Top (£50) and matching Rutha Self Tie Bikini Bottoms (£48).
She's even totally chic in her choice of sunnies, with this octagonal pair she's been rocking around the villa.
DUPE: NA-KD Octagon Frame Sunglasses (£8.47)
DUPE: Mango Metallic frame sunglasses
One of the first dresses we saw Samie don as she was swept away on a date in the vineyard was this Rat & Boa dress that was showstopping. Luckily, Club L London has a dupe to snap up.
EXACT: Rat & Boa Rio Dress (SOLD OUT)
DUPE: Run The World Red Plunge Neckline Ruffle Maxi Dress (£85)
Samie's mini dress choice was this EGO slinky bodycon with mesh panels on the arms. Total style queen.
EXACT: EGO High Neck Cut Out Mesh Panel Detail Mini Bodycon Dress In Black Slinky (£30)
We've seen Samie be a fan of brown in the whole series but this dress was one of the most expensive coming in at over a grand. Ouchie. Luckily there are hot dupes out there you can enjoy.
EXACT: KHAITE Allegra Weetheart Dress (£1,280)
DUPE: PrettyLittleThing Black Structured Contour Cap Sleeve Bodycon Dress (£18)
Love Islanders are often seen in Boux jim-jams and bikinis, like this bronze set as seen on Samie.
EXACT: Boux Avenue Hvar Bronze Ruched Brazilian Bikini Briefs (£10).
DUPE: Pretty Little Thing Bronze Satin Triangle Bikini Top (£10)and matching Bronze Satin Tie Side Bikini Bottoms (£10).