Samie Elishi has found the ultimate summer top (and it’s under £8 from Amazon)

Tasha Ghouri, Millie Court, Francesca Allen... there have been plenty of stylish Love Islanders over the years and the latest to join the fashionista club is season 9's Samie Elishi.

From black strappy dresses to brown bikinis and even an iconic floor-length rust satin top, there was nothing she couldn't pull off. The slaying outfits haven't slowed down since leaving the villa and Samie has even entered her fringe era. She's giving Audrey Hepburn, no?

Now Samie has found the ultimate summer top and it's so good, she's already bought two. The top in question is Amazon's strapless ribbed bandeau top and we can't believe it's just £8.

Samie shared her stylish fit on Instagram stories and wrote, "This cute top is under £8 from Amazon🤯! I also have it in black and I love them! They do more colours too x [ sic ] '