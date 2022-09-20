How to dress like a Scandi girl in 2022

Finally, as the cold weather draws in, and the mist settles, the autumn girlies crawl out of their nests and rejoice that it is a_t _last jumper season. Autumn is the best season in terms of fashion- you can fight us on that one. Sweaters, scarves, coats- all have ample opportunity to layer the fabulous on top of each other. If you're wondering what the it look of autumn 2022 is, look no further, we're here to announce that it is...Scandi fashion.