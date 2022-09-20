How to dress like a Scandi girl in 2022

Finally, as the cold weather draws in, and the mist settles, the autumn girlies crawl out of their nests and rejoice that it is a_t _last jumper season. Autumn is the best season in terms of fashion- you can fight us on that one. Sweaters, scarves, coats- all have ample opportunity to layer the fabulous on top of each other. If you're wondering what the it look of autumn 2022 is, look no further, we're here to announce that it is...Scandi fashion.
Indeed, you may have seen Scandi fashion taking over TikTok recently, and for good reason. Inspired by the cultural fashion trends of Scandinavia (Geography lesson- that's Denmark, Norway and Sweden. Ok, pencils away class.) Scandi fashion mixes the clean girl look with a sprinkle of balletcore, and a huge dollop of the coastal grandmother aesthetic that went viral this spring.
Think crisp white cottons, navy stripes, Boston clogs and trench coats. A modern Danish woman wears layers that seamlessly blend together without clashes. Minimal patterns or bright colours- but with maximum impact due to its beautiful simplicity.
We're obsessed with TikTok fashion creator @stylingemilybeaney's Scandi fashion videos, and so we've created a Scandi fashion lookbook inspired by her TikToks. Make sure to check her out after browsing our ultimate Scandinavian style guide below.
Scandi fashion: how to get the look in 2022
@stylingemilybeaney's first step to Scandi fashion is long sleeve tops, preferably ribbed. We've picked some out that are in classic Scandi colours aka muted as heck.
M&S Collection Cotton Rich Ribbed Long Sleeve Top (£16)
Step two is giving us Ebenezer Scrooge realness- striped trousers. Cargo trousers work great here, and Emily recommends the brand Carhartt, which is hard to come by in the UK. Luckily, we've found some stellar dupes that are more affordable.
Chimp Carhartt WIP Trade Single Knee Pant - Wax/Black (£89.99)
Berksha Striped Worker Trousers (£35.99)
"PJ bottoms as trousers?!" We hear you gasp. And yet, they laughed when we predicted noughties low-rise jeans would rise from the dead. Trust us- Scandivains know what's up, and they are geniuses for wearing comfy cotton trousers on the daily.
Cotton Traders Cotton Pull-On Trousers (£28)
BOOT WEATHER IS BACK. And you can't make a better boot than UGGs. We've got three different styles here, so pick what suits your fancy. If you're looking for something slightly cheaper, check out our guide on where to find the best UGG dupes online.
UGG Classic Mini II Boot (£155)
UGG Funkette Boot Slipper (£120)
Crossbody bags are everywhere in Scandinavia, and we recommend getting a simple colour like black that'll match every outfit.
Etsy Gym Nylon Chest Bag (£23.31, was £31.08)
There's nothing more Scandi than a striped t-shirt- not sure why, but it's peak Danish vibes. If you want to look like you've just flown in from Copenhagen, a striped top is a must.
ASOS Selected Anna Lettuce Edge Striped Jersey Top in Multi (£22, was £35)
M&S COLLECTION Pure Cotton Striped Crew Neck Top (£12.50)
Emily's next step to Scandi fashion is a padded vest, or a gilet as they're also known. These will be a saviour once it gets super cold and look hella stylish over a turtleneck. We've picked our favourites from online highstreets here.
ASOS Monki Padded Gilet in Beige (£35)
Scandi fashion is not without its colour- case and point: quilted jackets. Totally Nordic and so darn pretty.
Albaray Patchwork Print Jacket (£60, was £129)
Debenhams Mantaray Patchwork Print Quilted Jacket (£34.50, was £69)
Wallabees- we can't wait till everyone is wearing them, and discovers what it feels like to walk on literal clouds.
ASOS Clarks Originals Wallabee Shoe in Turmeric Suede (£75, was £120)
House of Fraser CLARKS ORIGINALS Wallabee Cup Hi (£85, was £170)
You can't be a Scandi gal without some clogs, and this year Boston clogs are all the rage. Come through Birkenstock 🙌.
Birkenstock Boston Clogs Wool Felt (£90)
Ok, this step may be a tad more expensive than the others, but if you've been thinking about grabbing a new pair of headphones this season, why not get overhead ones and incapsulate the look of a suave Swede. These SONY headphones have gone viral on TikTok for looking both retro and modern at the same time, and we can't lie- we need them right now.
SONY WH-1000XM4 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones - Silver (£249)
SONY WH-CH710N Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth NFC Over-Ear Headphones with Mic/Remote, Blue (£84)
A simple step, but a necessary one. Grey is a must-have colour in your Scandi wardrobe, and you can mix and match this basic with a ton of trouser options.
New Look Grey Crew Neck Jumper (£12.99)
JUMPERS 😍 We've waited all summer to wear you, and we couldn't be more excited to be finally reunited. This autumn, you'll want to grab some Scandinavian-style jumpers. These consist of thick wool materials and striped or Nordic patterns.
COS Striped Wool-Knit Jumper (£89)
White Stuff Snug City Sweater (£65)
Apart from @stylingemilybeaney's step-by-step guide to Scandi fashion, she also has OOTD videos where she shows how she incorporates her Danish roots into her wardrobe. She thrifted this hella-Scandi dress (she often thrifts from Vinted or Depop) and we've got some dupes from the highstreet.
Wolford x Amina Muaddi Turtleneck Midi Dress (£358)
ASOS Y.A.S Knitted Roll Neck Mini Dress in Cream (£55)
LilyLulu Side Split Turtle Neck Midi Jumper Dress White (£14, was £59)
Windbreakers- not just for your dad to wear on walks anymore. They're fashionable now. (P.s, check out Emily's video on how to make your windbreaker look sinched and fashionable and less dad-like...)
H&M Block-Coloured Nylon Jacket (£29.99)
Abercrombie & Fitch Cropped Hooded Utility Jacket (£38.99, was £92)
Superdry Code Essential Graphic Overhead Jacket (£40, was £79.99)
The colour white is going to take over your wardrobe this autumn, so be careful around the Ketchup. We've recreated this Pinterest look Emily loves here.
Superdry Dropped Shoulder Cable Knit Crew Neck Jumper (£44.99)
Cider Sun Glow Low-Rise Parachute Pants (£28)
Finally, you can't have a Scandi-style wardrobe without a trench coat. We love the Pinterest look Emily talks about here, and so we've recreated it on a budget.
ASOS Stradivarius Trench Coat in Light Stone (£49.99)
ASOS Topshop Co-ord Fleece Jogger in Blue (£12.50, was £29)
JD Sports Nike 6-Pack Everyday Cushioned Training Crew Socks (£20)
ASOS Nike Air Max Dawn NN Trainers in White and Purple (£79, was £104.95)