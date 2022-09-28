The most iconic Stranger Things costumes and outfits to buy online

When the time comes to plan a costume (for a party, convention or just to wear to Tesco), it’s only natural to look at the biggest film and TV wins of the decade for inspiration. Thanks to a killer fourth season on Netflix, filled with horror and Kate-Bush-bangers, excitement for Stranger Things is at an all-time high. With Halloween approaching, it seems Stranger Things is tailor-made for the spooky season. 👻
This year will no doubt play host to droves of Stranger Things-inspired costumes from not just season four, but seasons one, two and three too. This means that you’ve got to stand out from the crowd if it’s your costume of choice. And boy, do we have some impressive outfits for you.
Whether you’re soloing as Eleven or Eddie, teaming up with a buddy or dressing up your dog, we’ve rounded up the most iconic Stranger Things costumes and outfits and how you can recreate them on the high street.
Check out: The best Stranger Things costumes and how to recreate them (Season 1-4)
Stranger Things Halloween costumes/outfits
Eddie was the best character in season four, and if you disagree with us, we're sorry to say- you're simply wrong. From his electric performance (by legend Joseph Quinn) to his intriguing character arc, there was nothing to hate. We are just hoping he secretly survived the bats somehow.
To recreate the outfit:
Light in the Box Inspired by Stranger Things Hellfire Club T-shirt (£13.50, was £27.78)
Amazon Men Classic Slim Destroyed Sleeveless Denim Vest (£19.99)
I Saw It First Black Men's Classic Faux Leather Biker Jacket (£28.80, was £96)
boohooMAN Skinny Stretch Extreme Knee Rip Jeans (£17.50, was £25)
Amazon Topcosplay 70s 80s Halloween Costumes Rocking Dude Wig (£19.99)
Amazon AUsagg Hellfire Club Eddie Munson Necklace (£4.59)
Don't get the TikTok song stuck in your head- DON'T GET IT STUCK IN YOUR HEAD! Ah, too late.
To recreate the outfit:
Coshd Stranger Things Season 4 Chrissy Hawkins High School Cheerleading Cosplay Dress Costume (£25.99)
Coshd Stranger Things Season 4 Chrissy Cosplay Costume Jacket (£22.99, was £34.99)
Amazon Linfairy Womens Blonde Wig Costume Cosplay Wig + 50cm Ponytail (£21.88)
eBay Halloween Stranger Things 4 Chrissy Cunningham Pom Poms (£5.99)
We're so happy that Stranger Things introduced more people to the goddess that is Kate Bush, so much so that "Running Up That Hill" had a 9000% increase in streams since season four was released. We've got all the items you'll need to recreate Max's famous scene, including a replica Sony Walkman!
To recreate the outfit:
OnBuy Stranger Things Season 4 Max Mayfield Coat Cosplay (includes jacket, shirt and trousers) (£38.99)
Light in the Box Rurouni Kenshin Karamura Kenshin Himurakanshin Style Cosplay Wig (£20, was £37.20)
eBay Max Mayfield Costume Replica Walkman Inspired by Stranger Things Season 4 Prop (£26.99)
Oh Argyle, how we love you. The ideal costume for men this year, Argyle is simple to put together. Cooool maaaan. Of course, you won't need the hippie moustache that comes with the wig, although maybe keep it in case you need a disguise in public.
To recreate the outfit:
eBay Men's Official Stranger Things Argyle Costume Adult Halloween Fancy Dress XL (£48.99) (separate Argyle shirt from the official Stranger Things partner Quiksilver available here)
eBay Men's Long Black Fancy Dress Wig & Pirate Droop Moustache (Middle Parting) (£8.61)
Whether you want to dress as hot Jamie Campbell-Bower One, or less hot and more gross Vecna- we've got you covered.
To recreate the outfit:
Coshd Stranger Things Season 4 (2022) 001 Vecna Shirt (£21.99)
ASOS New Look Relaxed Fit Suit Trouser in off White (£21, was £27.99)
Amazon Bristol Novelty BW503 Blonde Tony Wig, One Size (£9)
Coshd Stranger Things Season 4 Vecna Cosplay Costume Print Jumpsuit (£26.99)
One of the standout feel-good moments of the show is when Eleven FINALLY gets to experiment with her fashion sense. Previously boxed in by over-the-top feminine dress-up or baggy boys' clothes, her power moment comes when she tries on this loud printed jumpsuit from Gap.
To recreate the outfit:
Amazon Women's Drama Costume Eleven Cosplay Jumpsuit (£22.99 - 31)
Amazon ZAKIRA Finest Combed Cotton Dress Socks (£4.99)
Amazon Reebok Classic Leather Women Training Running Shoes (£28.43 - 62)
The 80s is well and alive in Hawkins, which means there's room for some seriously cool shirts. Teamed with the pair of blue jeans, braces and a yellow scrunchie listed below, you'll be well equipped to tackle the monsters of All Hallows' Eve with this Eleven costume.
To recreate the outfit:
Coshduk Stranger Things 3 Eleven T-Shirt Cosplay (£23.99)
ASOS Design High Rise ‘Original’ Mom Jeans in Darkwash (£9, was £20)
eBay Braces Suspenders Adjustable Slim Unisex (£4.99)
Heading into battle to take on the Mind Flayer calls for a badass outfit, which Eleven totally nails with this gold and black shirt. This set also comes with suspenders and a blindfold. Finish off the outfit with the other items below...
To recreate the outfit:
Amazon Women's TV Series Costume Eleven Cosplay (£21.99 - 30.99)
ASOS Design High Rise ‘Relaxed’ Dad Jeans in Washed Black (£22.50, was £28)
Amazon Canvas Web Belt in Navy White (£8.49)
Amazon USA American Stars And Stripes Flag Bandana (£3.76)
Fan favourite Dustin serves us a look to remember in season three, pairing summer camp chic with roast beef - have you ever heard of a more classic combo?
To recreate the outfit:
Red Bubble Roast Beef 80s Style Classic T-Shirt (£19.70)
eBay Lady Denim Cargo Jacket Coat (£26.99, was £29.99)
Amazon Vercico Character Baseball Hat (£11.99)
Oh Barb... how we miss you. We're still hoping somehow she comes back to life in season five. Please. The Barbs look isn't complete without her iconic glasses, recreated from these amazing ASOS fashion glasses.
To recreate the outfit:
ASOS My Accessories Flat Top Hexagon Blue Light Glasses With Clear Frame (£12)
Warehouse Check Ruffle Yoke Tie Neck Blouse (£36, was £45)
ASOS Design Hourglass Slim Mom Jeans in Mid Blue (£22)
Light in the Box Roaring 20S Wig Flapper Wig (£18, was £35.87)
Probably one of the simplest costumes to undertake this year would be lifeguard Billy - if being in swimwear at a party doesn't phase you.
To recreate the outfit:
Amazon Smiffys Mullet Wig with Blonde Highlights (£8.06, was £14)
Amazon Speedo Men's Essential 16" Watershort (£12.99 - 21.99)
YES, this costume is throwing it back to season one when Eleven first came onto our screens with her telekinetic powers. The classic costume is just too good to miss.
To recreate the outfit:
Coshd Stranger Things Season 1 Cosplay Costume Dress (£26.99)
UNIQLO UV Protection Pocketable Parka (£34.90)
Etsy Fake Food Prop Waffle With Butter And Syrup (£33.54)
Light in the Box Stranger Things Blonde Eleven Wig (£14.70, was £40.65)
Grab your BFF and kit yourselves out in these quirky sailor-themed costumes and get ready to serve up some ice-cold looks.
To recreate the outfit:
eBay Mens Stranger Things 3 Steve Scoops Ahoy Halloween Cosplay (£17.99)
eBay Stranger Things 3 Robin Scoops Ahoy Uniform Cosplay Costume (£16.79)
You'll recognise this look from the date night that never happened (stupid magnets), as well as the iconic Fourth of July Fair and on-the-run scenes.
To recreate the outfit:
Amazon Men's TV Series Costume Hopper Cosplay Shirt (£22.99 - 28.50)
ASOS Design Dad Jeans in Mid Wash Blue (£14.50, was £32)
While creating a Mind Flayer costume would be all sorts of awesome, it might be a little unrealistic for those of us with very poor papier-mâché skills. If you want to rep the bad guys this Halloween, however, the Demogorgon is still a great way to go.
To recreate the outfit:
Fruugo Mens Stranger Things Demogorgon Costume (£41.75, was £58.79)
Suzie poo is real, and you can adopt her adorable look by wearing this sweet nightdress and tying your hair (or the wig provided) up in pigtails. Just don't forget to warm up your singing voice for the duet.
To recreate the outfit:
Amazon Apparel Women Nightwear Floral Print 100% Cotton (£11.95)
ASOS Madein. Clear Lens Anti Blue Light Glasses (£1.80, was £10)
Amazon Italian Options 10cm Large Satin Ribbon Bow (£2.82, was £3.40)
Amazon MapofBeauty Charming and Sexy Women's Long Curly Wig Wave Wig (Dark Brown) (£9.99)
Stranger Things costumes: When will Stranger Things season five be released?
Following the explosive ending of season four's epic Upside Down battle, we're expecting big things from Stranger Things season five- the confirmed final season. Final season!! Trying not to cry here. 🥺
But what does it all mean?! We can't wait to find out. Netflix has yet to confirm a release date for season five, but rumours are that it may be summer 2024. You can expect to see Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Maya Hawke, Winona Ryder and THANKFULLY, David Harbour, along for the ride, with a few exciting new faces, too.
WATCH: Sadie Sink Recalls Her First Kiss On Stranger Things!
Buy your Netflix Subscription to watch Stranger Things in time for Halloween
Truly a lifesaver during the past few lockdowns, Netflix is definitely one of our go-to streaming services. With everything from YOU to Squid Game, there's something for everyone - and it has a seven-day free trial.