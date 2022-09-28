The most iconic Stranger Things costumes and outfits to buy online

by Jade Moscrop and Ruby Barry |

When the time comes to plan a costume (for a party, convention or just to wear to Tesco), it’s only natural to look at the biggest film and TV wins of the decade for inspiration. Thanks to a killer fourth season on Netflix, filled with horror and Kate-Bush-bangers, excitement for Stranger Things is at an all-time high. With Halloween approaching, it seems Stranger Things is tailor-made for the spooky season. 👻

This year will no doubt play host to droves of Stranger Things- inspired costumes from not just season four, but seasons one, two and three too. This means that you’ve got to stand out from the crowd if it’s your costume of choice. And boy, do we have some impressive outfits for you.

Whether you’re soloing as Eleven or Eddie, teaming up with a buddy or dressing up your dog, we’ve rounded up the most iconic Stranger Things costumes and outfits and how you can recreate them on the high street.

Check out: The best Stranger Things costumes and how to recreate them (Season 1-4)

Stranger Things costumes: When will Stranger Things season five be released?

Following the explosive ending of season four's epic Upside Down battle, we're expecting big things from Stranger Things season five- the confirmed final season. Final season!! Trying not to cry here. 🥺

But what does it all mean?! We can't wait to find out. Netflix has yet to confirm a release date for season five, but rumours are that it may be summer 2024. You can expect to see Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Maya Hawke, Winona Ryder and THANKFULLY, David Harbour, along for the ride, with a few exciting new faces, too.

WATCH: Sadie Sink Recalls Her First Kiss On Stranger Things!

Buy your Netflix Subscription to watch Stranger Things in time for Halloween

Netflix Subscription View offer Netflix