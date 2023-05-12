Tasha Ghouri launches Ibiza-worthy swimwear collection (and you’re going to want it all)

In recent Love Island news, Tasha Ghouri has collaborated with Ann Summers on their brand new summer clothing collection, and we have to admit, it's hot. Featuring swimsuits, cover-ups and dresses ready for you to hit both the beach and pool party in, it is safe to say that we are obsessed.

This isn't Tasha's first stunt with Ann Summers either, as it is her second summer clothing collab with the brand. She also launched a Valentine's Day edit back in February, which featured a host of incredible lace styles - from sexy leather bodysuits to shimmering sequin separates.

The key takeaway from this new collaboration though? Embellishments - and lots of them. You can also expect to find luxe cover-ups and sparkly dresses, fit for any upcoming summer getaway. Sizes start at 6 and go up to 18, with prices ranging from £16 to £60. Turns out your summer wardrobe won't break the bank.

Curious to see what the newest collection consists of? Look no further, because we have listed some of our top picks below. Ann Summers, we can't thank you enough.

1. Glass Heart Bodysuit - Steal the show with this mesmerising bodysuit by Ann Summers, as worn by Tasha above.

2. Jewelled Janelle Dress - Turn heads at your next summer event with this gorgeous dress, embellished of course.

3. The Elite Bodysuit - A sultry bodysuit perfect for a showstopping night out.

4. Lovina Swimsuit - A plunge v-neck swimsuit is a definite yes when it comes to looking the part at any pool party.