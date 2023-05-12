  1. Home
  2. Shopping
  3. Fashion

Tasha Ghouri launches Ibiza-worthy swimwear collection (and you’re going to want it all)

Prices start from £16 👏🛍

Tasha
by Emma Richardson |
Posted

In recent Love Island news, Tasha Ghouri has collaborated with Ann Summers on their brand new summer clothing collection, and we have to admit, it's hot. Featuring swimsuits, cover-ups and dresses ready for you to hit both the beach and pool party in, it is safe to say that we are obsessed.

This isn't Tasha's first stunt with Ann Summers either, as it is her second summer clothing collab with the brand. She also launched a Valentine's Day edit back in February, which featured a host of incredible lace styles - from sexy leather bodysuits to shimmering sequin separates.

The key takeaway from this new collaboration though? Embellishments - and lots of them. You can also expect to find luxe cover-ups and sparkly dresses, fit for any upcoming summer getaway. Sizes start at 6 and go up to 18, with prices ranging from £16 to £60. Turns out your summer wardrobe won't break the bank.

Curious to see what the newest collection consists of? Look no further, because we have listed some of our top picks below. Ann Summers, we can't thank you enough.

1. Glass Heart Bodysuit

Glass Heart Bodysuit

View offer

Description

Steal the show with this mesmerising bodysuit by Ann Summers, as worn by Tasha above.

Glass Heart Bodysuit
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

2. Jewelled Janelle Dress

Jewelled Janelle Dress

View offer

Description

Turn heads at your next summer event with this gorgeous dress, embellished of course.

Jewelled Janelle Dress
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

3. The Elite Bodysuit

The Elite Body

View offer

Description

A sultry bodysuit perfect for a showstopping night out.

The Elite Body
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

4. Lovina Swimsuit

Lovina Swimsuit

View offer

Description

A plunge v-neck swimsuit is a definite yes when it comes to looking the part at any pool party.

Lovina Swimsuit
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

5. Aloha Maxi Dress

Aloha Maxi Dress

View offer

Description

A cover-up is a definite yes to have in your wardrobe for summer days and summer nights. Picture

Aloha Maxi Dress
Slide 1 of 1

View offer
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us
Now playing
Play
Listen Live
Gypsy Woman by Crystal Waters