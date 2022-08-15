Tennis-core outfits that’ll have you serving on and off the court

Whether you're a tennis pro or can barely hold a racket properly (guilty), tennis fashion deserves your attention, ASAP.

The preppy, country club aesthetic has never seen more daylight than it has in the past few months, and there's still time to pull it off before summer halts to a stop. Think short pleated mini skirts, stylish polo shirts (not the type your dad wears) and crew socks over a pair of squeaky clean white sneakers. Or, you know, any outfit you've ever seen Emma Raducanu in.

Tennis outfits can also take the form of collared dresses, tennis caps and cable knit jumpers draped over your shoulders for the ultimate athleisure-but-make-it-fashion moment. It's versatile and stylish and deserves a spot in your wardrobe this summer and beyond. For colder months, half-zip hoodies and sweater vests are also majorly tennis core while still keeping you warm and cosy.

We've put together a list of all the best tennis outfits and tennis fashion essentials, to help you ace the trend in no time. Shop our top picks below.