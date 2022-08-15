Tennis-core outfits that’ll have you serving on and off the court

Whether you're a tennis pro or can barely hold a racket properly (guilty), tennis fashion deserves your attention, ASAP.
The preppy, country club aesthetic has never seen more daylight than it has in the past few months, and there's still time to pull it off before summer halts to a stop. Think short pleated mini skirts, stylish polo shirts (not the type your dad wears) and crew socks over a pair of squeaky clean white sneakers. Or, you know, any outfit you've ever seen Emma Raducanu in.
Tennis outfits can also take the form of collared dresses, tennis caps and cable knit jumpers draped over your shoulders for the ultimate athleisure-but-make-it-fashion moment. It's versatile and stylish and deserves a spot in your wardrobe this summer and beyond. For colder months, half-zip hoodies and sweater vests are also majorly tennis core while still keeping you warm and cosy.
We've put together a list of all the best tennis outfits and tennis fashion essentials, to help you ace the trend in no time. Shop our top picks below.
The best tennis outfits to shop now
Tell Wimbledon we're en route, because this Adidas originals retro option is as tennis-core as it gets. A tennis wardrobe STAPLE.
See, not all polo shirts are boring. This option by South Beach is cropped, with orange detailing, complete with a cute tennis racket logo.
A great option when transitioning from summer to autumn, this half zip embroidered sweatshirt is sure to keep you toasty while still helping you nail the country club aesthetic.
If you're not a fan of the all-white look, or too messy to trust yourself in one, then this gorgeous baby blue pleated skirt with a double stripe is your best bet.
The beloved sweater vest is another great way to incorporate the tennis trend as the weather gets cooler. Wear on top of a basic white tee, a la Emma Chamberlain, and team with a pleated tennis skirt (if weather permits).
It doesn't get more tennis chic than this crisp white tennis dress. Pair with some crew socks, white sneakers and it's game on.
A tennis fit without a tennis cap? Not on our watch. This basic cream cap features a tennis club logo and is the perfect way to complete your fit (and also great if it's nearly hair wash day).
This baby pink jumper with green lettering would look gorge over a pair of cyclic shorts. Very Princess Di.
A tennis top that's also a one-shoulder? Sign us UP.
If you're too obsessed with black to go for an all-white fit - we've got you. This black ASOS dress is still giving tennis, and gets a massive yes from us.
H&M has our backs with this super affordable yet fashionable sun visor, with the words 'take time for you' embroidered at the front. Love.
Let's be real - you can never have too many tote bags, and this sage green tennis club edition is a winner.
These chunky Adidas trainers are the cherry on top of your Wimbledon cake.