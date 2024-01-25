We’ve found the coolest The Traitors merch for faithful’s, traitor’s and Diane fans

The Traitors UK has become one of the best TV shows to watch right now, and there’s no wonder why when it’s packed with drama. In the words of Pam from Gavin and Stacey: “It’s all the drama, Mick. I just love it.”

From arguments, and alliances, to being thankful for bringing the icon that is Diane Carson into our lives with her chic wardrobe (not forgetting host, Claudia’s), series two has been an absolute hit.

And because we’re not ready to let go of the round table, we’ve been absolute huns and rounded up the best merch you can shop right now to continue the game.

Diane walks to her own funeral in The Traitors ©BBC

SHOP: The best The Traitors merch here

4. The Traitors Tote Bag Bag Panda Price: £ 12 badpandauk.com View offer Description Are you a faithful or a traitor? Who knows. Keep people on their toes with a reusable tote bag ... read more Price: £ 12 badpandauk.com View offer

9. The Traitors Water Bottle The Traitors Shop Price: £ 25 thetraitorsshop.com View offer Description Keep hydrated and healthy with the exclusive Traitors water bottle. Not only does it look sleek ... read more Price: £ 25 thetraitorsshop.com View offer

10. The Traitors Card Game Urban Outfitters Price: £ 12 www.urbanoutfitters.com View offer Description This card game is perfect for an evening in with the pals, but the question is, who will win? The ... read more Price: £ 12 www.urbanoutfitters.com View offer

12. The Traitors Hat The Traitors Shop Price: £ 20 thetraitorsshop.com View offer Description Going to the gym? Going for a walk? Need something to tie your hair back? This is the perfect cap ... read more Price: £ 20 thetraitorsshop.com View offer