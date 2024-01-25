  1. Home|
  2. Shopping|
  3. Fashion

We’ve found the coolest The Traitors merch for faithful’s, traitor’s and Diane fans

Special mention to the 'But Ross is!' mug

The traitors merchandise
by Scott Wells |
Published
1
eBay white “I’m Not A Mug, But Ross Is” Slogan Mug

“I’m Not A Mug, But Ross Is” Slogan Mug

2
The Traitors Official Board Game

The Traitors Official Board Game

3
Red Bubble Black t-shirt with Diane pictures

Diane T-shirt

4
Bag Panda Cream The Traitors Tote Bag

The Traitors Tote Bag

5
Amazon The Traitors Green Full Length Hooded Cloak

The Traitors Full Length Hooded Cloak

6
Etsy white The Traitors 100% Faithful T-shirt

The Traitors 100% Faithful T-shirt

7
eBay The Traitors Shield Badge

The Traitors Shield Badge

8
Thortful The Traitors Birthday Card

The Traitors Birthday Card

9
The Traitors Black Water Bottle

The Traitors Water Bottle

10
The Traitors Card Game

The Traitors Card Game

11
Etsy The Traitors Diane Mug

The Traitors Diane Mug

12
The Traitors Black Hat

The Traitors Hat

13
George at Asda black the traitors tshirt

The Traitors t-shirt

The Traitors UK has become one of the best TV shows to watch right now, and there’s no wonder why when it’s packed with drama. In the words of Pam from Gavin and Stacey: “It’s all the drama, Mick. I just love it.”

From arguments, and alliances, to being thankful for bringing the icon that is Diane Carson into our lives with her chic wardrobe (not forgetting host, Claudia’s), series two has been an absolute hit.

And because we’re not ready to let go of the round table, we’ve been absolute huns and rounded up the best merch you can shop right now to continue the game.

Diane's funeral - the Traitors
Diane walks to her own funeral in The Traitors ©BBC

SHOP: The best The Traitors merch here

1.

“I’m Not A Mug, But Ross Is” Slogan Mug

eBay white “I’m Not A Mug, But Ross Is” Slogan MugeBay
Price: £11.95

www.ebay.co.uk

Description

The pressure got the better of him and sadly we had to say goodbye to Ross, sad times. However,

eBay white “I’m Not A Mug, But Ross Is” Slogan Mug
Price: £11.95

www.ebay.co.uk

2.

The Traitors Official Board Game

The Traitors Official Board GameJohn Lewis
Price: £26.99

www.johnlewis.com

Description

Bring the tension right into your own home with the board game that will have you second-guessing

The Traitors Official Board Game
Price: £26.99

www.johnlewis.com

3.

Diane T-shirt

Red Bubble Black t-shirt with Diane picturesRed Bubble
Price: £15.68 (WAS £20.90)

www.redbubble.com

Description

Champion the queen of season two with a Diane t-shirt.

Red Bubble Black t-shirt with Diane pictures
Price: £15.68 (WAS £20.90)

www.redbubble.com

4.

The Traitors Tote Bag

Bag Panda Cream The Traitors Tote BagBag Panda
Price: £12

badpandauk.com

Description

Are you a faithful or a traitor? Who knows. Keep people on their toes with a reusable tote bag

Bag Panda Cream The Traitors Tote Bag
Price: £12

badpandauk.com

5.

The Traitors Full Length Hooded Cloak

Amazon The Traitors Green Full Length Hooded CloakAmazon
Price: £21.11 (WAS £26.72)

Description

Who wouldn’t want to wonder around the house in a dramatic cloak? Straight from the set of the

Amazon The Traitors Green Full Length Hooded Cloak
Price: £21.11 (WAS £26.72)

6.

The Traitors 100% Faithful T-shirt

Etsy white The Traitors 100% Faithful T-shirtEtsy
Price: £19.99

www.etsy.com

Description

There’s no need to plead your case, this t-shirt will do it all for you.

Etsy white The Traitors 100% Faithful T-shirt
Price: £19.99

www.etsy.com

7.

The Traitors Shield Badge

eBay The Traitors Shield BadgeeBay
Price: £2.99

www.ebay.co.uk

Description

Sometimes we all need a little protection. So, sport your Traitors shield that you secretly won in

eBay The Traitors Shield Badge
Price: £2.99

www.ebay.co.uk

8.

The Traitors Birthday Card

Thortful The Traitors Birthday CardThortful
Price: From £3.49

www.thortful.com

Description

Keep your game play secret as you wish your pals or family members a happy birthday.

Thortful The Traitors Birthday Card
Price: From £3.49

www.thortful.com

9.

The Traitors Water Bottle

The Traitors Black Water BottleThe Traitors Shop
Price: £25

thetraitorsshop.com

Description

Keep hydrated and healthy with the exclusive Traitors water bottle. Not only does it look sleek

The Traitors Black Water Bottle
Price: £25

thetraitorsshop.com

10.

The Traitors Card Game

The Traitors Card GameUrban Outfitters
Price: £12

www.urbanoutfitters.com

Description

This card game is perfect for an evening in with the pals, but the question is, who will win? The

The Traitors Card Game
Price: £12

www.urbanoutfitters.com

11.

The Traitors Diane Mug

Etsy The Traitors Diane MugEtsy
Price: £13.99

www.etsy.com

Description

Iconic. That’s all.

Etsy The Traitors Diane Mug
Price: £13.99

www.etsy.com

12.

The Traitors Hat

The Traitors Black HatThe Traitors Shop
Price: £20

thetraitorsshop.com

Description

Going to the gym? Going for a walk? Need something to tie your hair back? This is the perfect cap

The Traitors Black Hat
Price: £20

thetraitorsshop.com

13.

The Traitors t-shirt

George at Asda black the traitors tshirtGeorge at Asda
Price: £10

direct.asda.com

Description

Whether you wear it loud and proud for all to see, or layer under a shirt for a hidden secret,

George at Asda black the traitors tshirt
Price: £10

direct.asda.com

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us