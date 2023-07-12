The Traitors card game has just launched and it’s EVERYTHING

Claudia Winkleman's tweed blazers, Amanda Lovett becoming a national treasure and a finale with so many twists we've barely recovered. Yep, we are still thinking about season one of BBC1's The Traitors and are counting down the minutes until season two.

(Though, if you need your fix, The Traitors Australia has sneakily just dropped on iPlayer. Thank us, later!)

Now, Ginger Fox has just launched The Traitors Card Game(£9.49) and it's perfect for 'anyone who loves strategy, deception and a healthy dose of competition'. Now you're talking our language.

Each player takes on the role of a spy, working undercover to complete missions while trying to uncover who among them is the traitor.

Players must work together to collect a hoard of gold coins. But stay alert. You could be blackmailed or murdered along the way...or will you commit the ultimate betrayal in The Traitor's Dilemma?

Expect clever twists, challenges and your sleuthing abilities put to the test. Will you be able to spot the traitor among you? Or will you be able to Pokerface your way to the top? We believe in you, hun.

The card game is retailing forjust £9.49and is the perfect game to take to your next house party. Trust us on this, a traitors-themed evening will go down an absolute treat.

One reviewer wrote, "This game is loads of fun for families. We played with 5 players for 6 rounds and enjoyed it so much we played another game straight after. Don’t trust anyone, especially the kids!"