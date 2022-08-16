The best acupressure mats and all the fab benefits they offer

If you've been suffering from pain and inflammation, you might have been pointed in the direction of acupressure mats by your super trendy wellness friends.

Similar to acupuncture (but not the same), acupressure aims to restore health and balance to the body without using needles. While it might be a hot topic, reviews from sufferers of all sorts of ailments will tell you that it isn't a gimmick, but has actually helped lots of people.

Sometimes called a bed of nails, it's all based on a thousand-year-old practice used in China. It involves applying pressure to areas of the body which are believed to connect to other parts of the body. For example, if you're a sufferer of IBS, there are points in the stomach that can be massaged to relieve symptoms, but there are also points under the knee and on the foot which could help.

A question you may be asking is, do acupressure mats work? The short answer is yes. This treatment is said to create stability within the body. It works on balancing out the positive and negative energy which flows through energy channels within the body (known as meridians). This is some seriously scientific self-care.

Here are our top picks of acupressure mats in 2022

Best Acupressure Mats UK 1. TOMSHOO Acupressure Set, Acupressure Mat and Pillow with 2pcs Massage Balls View offer Editor's Choice Simple but effective, this affordable starter option is great for relieving tension in the back and stress knots. It's large enough to fit your full back and includes a pillow that is covered in acupressure points for neck support. Review: "I love this product to help me relax. Yes the spikes hurt for a few seconds and you have to find a comfy spot but once you're there, settle down, accept the pain and in about 5 minutes you'll feel the heat and calm flow over you. Definitely recommended." 2. PRO 11 WELLBEING Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set View offer Amazon's Choice Whenever you feel exhausted or achy, reach for this mat and you'll feel the difference right away. Do you struggle to sleep? Spending ten minutes relaxing on this before bed should help you wind down. The PRO wellbeing mat can also quickly relieve minor back and shoulder pain, stiffness and tension. Review: "I love it. Use it every day, especially after a night of poor sleep, after exercise or just relaxing while watching television. No pain or discomfort. I usually wear a thin top but sometimes just my bare skin. An excellent product. I have recommended it to all of my friends." 3. Yogi Bare Black Acupressure Set View offer One of the leading yoga item brands, Yogi Bare has an acupressure mat that offers painless pressure from the rounded spikes, allowing you to relax and release endorphins. Yogi Bare recommends putting on a few drops of calming essential oils on the mat before you begin your practice. Review: "Had read a lot about these mats, and the experience is amazing and really relaxes your back and shoulders. I've had a frozen shoulder and am using this as part of my recovery." 4. Supportiback® Wellness Therapy Acupressure Mat View offer Expertly designed by acupuncturists and physiotherapists, this mat is top of the range. With a shock-absorbing inner foam and a modest 1,260 spikes, you'll feel instant muscle relief without overwhelming your system, as well as minimal pain. The materials used are 100 per cent sustainable and eco-friendly, which is always a bonus. Review: "I am so impressed with this magical mat! I suffer from constant back and neck pain and regular trips to chiropractors. After 30mins on this mat, my neck pain and headache were alleviated and I feel great. I also feel energised, perhaps something with acupressure and blood flow. Not sure how this works but it honestly does! It also comes in a gym-type bag so easy to carry around. The service was excellent and the company gave me a complimentary PDF book on back pain. I highly recommend this product, 5 stars." 5. Bed of Nails Original Acupressure Mat View offer The priciest option on this list, but an option certainly worth your while. If you have trouble sleeping, this mat will work a charm to relieve insomnia, reducing stress and anxiety. Your overall energy levels will go up, and any chronic neck and back pain can be alleviated gently, through daily use. Review: "Absolutely fantastic product; I like to use this in the morning to start the day off well and in the evening to relax. My partner was sceptical at first but he is now just as much of a fan as I am! Great for relieving aches and pains including headaches, sore muscles and circulation problems." 6. Base Yoga Acupressure Mat View offer Lay on this mat for 20 minutes a day and feel your endorphins flow through your body. This mat will stimulate energy and a sense of overall wellbeing by applying even and balanced pressure across your entire back. This is great if you suffer from lower back pain, and can be used anywhere - from the floor to the sofa or even on your bed. Review: "This is so relaxing, if you've been thinking about getting one then do it! It's like a release. I roll mine up some time and put it around the back of my neck. This is the best price I've seen for them and they are good quality and washable. Ace product." 7. The Shakti Mat Original- Orange View offer Each Shakti Mat is handcrafted using premium materials with organic cotton and dyes in India. This acupressure mat has 6000 spikes and offers an intense and effective treatment that gives strong physical sensations, just like a massage. The benefits of the Shakti Mat include reducing stress levels, boosting energy levels, and improving sleep patterns. This ethically sourced option is made to last a lifetime. Review: "Grateful for the quality of the product and its strong ethical creation. Used every night since purchased, and now I have huge relief to shoulder tension experienced after first use and continuing." 8. Revs - Premium Acupressure & Reflexology Sandals View offer Something a little different, but still just as useful, these acupressure shoes have become popular with celebrities and influencers for their massaging ability. Super comfortable, these acupressure sandals stimulate your pressure points to boost blood flow and circulation and so promote heart health, cell growth and organ function. They help to reduce swelling in the legs, ankles and feet, so if your feet and legs are your problem area, these should do the trick. Review: "WOW! My feet are in heaven. These are amazing cushioned soles that massage whilst you wear them. I am a runner and suffer a bit from plantar fasciitis and these have great arch support and have certainly reduced my pain. I am very happy with this purchase, well worth the money. I will be purchasing other colours now. I don't write reviews very often but I just wanted to share my thoughts as I have been genuinely amazed by these genius idea shoes." 9. Scentered Acupressure Foot Mat and Balm Gift Set View offer Give your feet and body a little TLC with this foot mat. This acupressure foot mat focuses on the foot meridians, which will have a therapeutic effect on your whole body. Tried and tested by Ellen Kinsey, Commercial Content Writer for heat world: "This acupressure foot mat is super convenient and simple to use. I like to keep it under my desk in my home office and use it when I am feeling a little stressed and need a release. It takes time to adjust to the pressure as your entire weight is on your feet and it can feel quite intense. We carry a lot of stress in our body, and acupressure is a great means to relax areas that we hold tension like our shoulders and neck."

What does an acupressure mat do?

An acupressure mat is a soft foam mat, covered in hundreds of little spikes, usually in a circle or lotus flower shape. These mats make it possible to receive some form of acupressure in the home and when you're out and about. Remember to always speak to your doctor before undertaking any form of treatment.

©Photo: Getty Images

How to use an acupressure mat

A non-invasive therapy, you simply lie on your mat, clothed or with bare skin (depending on your preference), and wait for the mat to work its magic.

While it can be uncomfortable at first, many users report a feeling of relief once their session is up. In western medicine, specialists believe these treatments are beneficial because they reduce muscle tension, improve blood circulation, and influence pain signals.

Acupressure mat benefits

An acupressure mat can help with a whole host of things, but here are the most common uses:

• For stress

• Anxiety

• Muscle tension

• Back and neck pain

• Chronic pain

• Cellulite reduction

• Menstrual pain

• Headaches

If you're suffering from stress, anxiety, muscle tension, or chronic pain, many people have found that an acupressure mat does provide some relief. Some people even report benefits for cellulite reduction and pain relief for things like menstruation and headaches.

There hasn't been any clinical evidence of acupressure mats making significant health benefits, but lots of anecdotal comments.

It's important to note that using an acupressure mat is NOT the same as getting acupuncture.

Who can't use an acupressure mat?

There are a few people who should take extreme care before using an acupressure mat. Those with high blood pressure and circulatory issues as well as people taking blood-thinning medication are at high risk of injury. People with broken, irritated skin or infection would also be wise to steer clear of an acupressure mat.

If you're pregnant, using a mat can present a variety of risks so it's always best to seek medical advice before you jump straight in. Furthermore, anyone with a history of seizures should never use an acupressure mat without supervision.

The best course of action is to speak to your doctor before going ahead with anything that could affect your health. Don't put yourself at risk!

Potential acupressure mat side effects