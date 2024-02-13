‘Pilates Princess’ is trending! Here’s what to wear to your next workout

Move over ‘hot girl walk’ because there’s a new fitness trend taking over and it’s not just a workout, it’s a whole damn lifestyle. The Pilates Princess aesthetic is exactly what you think it is: someone who spends their time exercising, chugging green juice, and living a ‘soft’ life – while their looks, often comprised of matching co-ords, leg warmers and headbands scream femininity, blending ballerina-core with coquette fashion.

Think girly, pink playsuits, oversized pull-overs and flared leggings so cute, you’d almost want to save it for days you’re not working out. But that’s the point, right? It’s not about getting a sweat on – it’s about making others sweat, with your impeccable style. If Gen Z has anything to do with it, gone are the days of lifting heavy weights in a gym. These days, all the cool girls are raving about the reformer instead.

So how can you adopt this Pilates Princess lifestyle? And what should you wear to class? Well firstly, you need to look the part – and that’s where we come in! From Bo & Tee and Gymshark to PrettyLittleThing and ASOS, we’ve rounded up our top finds to help you tap into this trend whatever your budget.

What to wear to Pilates 2023: