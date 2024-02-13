  1. Home|
‘Pilates Princess’ is trending! Here’s what to wear to your next workout

We are officially in our soft era

by Emma Hawkins |
PrettyLittleThing seamless bust seam detail sports jacket

PrettyLittleThing Seamless Bust Seam Detail Sports Jacket

ASOS 4505 square neck soft touch spaghetti strap all in one

ASOS 4505 Square Neck Soft Touch Spaghetti Strap All In One

PrettyLittleThing dusty pink basic seamless jacket

PrettyLittleThing Dusty Pink Basic Seamless Jacket

Gymshark X Libby Sports Bra

Gymshark X Libby Sports Bra

lululemon align asymmetrical bra in riverstone

lululemon Align Asymmetrical Bra in Riverstone

Adanola ultimate ruched front longline tank top

Adanola Ultimate Ruched Front Longline Tank Top

Adanola ultimate sleeveless romper in coffee bean

Adanola Ultimate Sleeveless Romper in Coffee Bean

PrettyLittleThing Sand Sculpt Yoga Skirt

PrettyLittleThing Sand Sculpt Yoga Skirt

T/ALA dayflex zip through jacket in taupe

T/ALA DayFlex Zip Through Jacket in Taupe

PrettyLittleThing Plus Acid Wash Seamless Rib Flare Yoga Pants

PrettyLittleThing Plus Acid Wash Seamless Rib Flare Yoga Pants

Bo + Tee oversized hooded sweatshirt in light grey melange

Bo + Tee Oversized Hooded Sweatshirt in Light Grey Melange

ASOS 4505 Soft Touch Pilates Headband in Olive Green

ASOS 4505 Soft Touch Pilates Headband in Olive Green

Move over ‘hot girl walk’ because there’s a new fitness trend taking over and it’s not just a workout, it’s a whole damn lifestyle. The Pilates Princess aesthetic is exactly what you think it is: someone who spends their time exercising, chugging green juice, and living a ‘soft’ life – while their looks, often comprised of matching co-ords, leg warmers and headbands scream femininity, blending ballerina-core with coquette fashion.

Think girly, pink playsuits, oversized pull-overs and flared leggings so cute, you’d almost want to save it for days you’re not working out. But that’s the point, right? It’s not about getting a sweat on – it’s about making others sweat, with your impeccable style. If Gen Z has anything to do with it, gone are the days of lifting heavy weights in a gym. These days, all the cool girls are raving about the reformer instead.

So how can you adopt this Pilates Princess lifestyle? And what should you wear to class? Well firstly, you need to look the part – and that’s where we come in! From Bo & Tee and Gymshark to PrettyLittleThing and ASOS, we’ve rounded up our top finds to help you tap into this trend whatever your budget.

What to wear to Pilates 2023:

PrettyLittleThing Seamless Bust Seam Detail Sports Jacket

Price: £26 (was £29)

www.prettylittlething.com

Description

If you spend a lot of time on TikTok, you've probably seen these zip-up sports jackets making the

ASOS 4505 Square Neck Soft Touch Spaghetti Strap All In One

Price: £32

www.asos.com

Description

With a flattering square neckline and spaghetti straps, what's not to love about this all-in-one?

PrettyLittleThing Dusty Pink Basic Seamless Jacket

Price: £22 (was £25)

www.prettylittlething.com

Description

PrettyLittleThing always gets it right. This dusty pink jacket paired with the matching leggings

Gymshark X Libby Sports Bra

Price: £30

uk.gymshark.com

Description

Available from XXS to XXL with a plunge neckline and racerback detail, this pretty lilac sports

lululemon Align Asymmetrical Bra in Riverstone

Price: £24 (was £48)

www.lululemon.co.uk

Description

For good quality activewear, we can always rely on

Adanola Ultimate Ruched Front Longline Tank Top

Price: £34.99

adanola.com

Description

If you dislike sports bras, Adanola have a great selection of tops in longer lengths, which are

Adanola Ultimate Sleeveless Romper in Coffee Bean

Price: £42.99

adanola.com

Description

For extra support, why not opt for a romper? This one has a hidden zip, is super stretchy and

PrettyLittleThing Sand Sculpt Yoga Skirt

Price: £9.50 (was £21)

www.prettylittlething.com

Description

Okay, so not the most practical option – but it's cute, right? Perfect for wearing after your

T/ALA DayFlex Zip Through Jacket in Taupe

Price: £64

www.wearetala.com

Description

This might just be our fave jacket yet. Why? Well, it's got a handy hidden pocket in the back for

PrettyLittleThing Plus Acid Wash Seamless Rib Flare Yoga Pants

Price: £6.75 (was £25)

www.prettylittlething.com

Description

Not only are flared yoga pants super comfortable, making them more practical for pilates, but

Bo + Tee Oversized Hooded Sweatshirt in Light Grey Melange

Price: £50

boandtee.com

Description

Could this hoodie scream 'Pilates Princess' any more? It's literally written on the front. Perfect

ASOS 4505 Soft Touch Pilates Headband in Olive Green

Price: £6

www.asos.com

Description

No pilates look is complete without a cute headband and this one from ASOS is an absolute bargain

Emma Hawkins is a Style Writer at Bauer Media UK and specialises in all things fashion and beauty.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us