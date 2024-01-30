  1. Home|
Northern Lights lamps are TikTok’s newest trend – here’s where you can shop them

They're giving sunset lamps a run for their money...

by Emma Richardson |
Updated
Jiawen Galaxy Projector Light

Etsy Northern Lights Lamp

YunLone Northern Lights Lamps

Mexllex Galaxy Projector

Etsy Galactic Adventure Star Projector

We know that February is just around the corner, but we're still feeling those January blues. Until the daylight lasts longer and the weather gets brighter, why don't you light up your living room (or bedroom, we don't make the rules) with TikTok's newest homeware trend - Northern Lights lamps?

These lovely lamps are perfect if you're big on ambience and love creating a cosy space in your home. We're not surprised that they've become popular on TikTok, because they're perfect if, after a long day, you just want to get in your favourite pyjamas, turn on Love Island and switch on some mood lighting. Think of them as the sunset lamp's cosier sibling.

So, if you want to see the Northern Lights but can't afford the expensive package holiday, look no further. You won't even have to suffer the sub-zero temperatures either, so forget your duvet coat.

Shop the best Northern Lights lamps below.

SHOP: The best Northern Lights lamps to buy right now

Jiawen Galaxy Projector Light

Jiawen Galaxy Projector Light
Description

Amazon is your best bet when it comes to TikTok trending products. With six levels of brightness,

Etsy Northern Lights Lamp

Etsy Northern Lights Lamp
Description

Etsy is a site you just know you'll get a great product from. This light has 16 different colours

Etsy Northern Light Lamp
YunLone Northern Lights Lamps

YunLone Northern Lights Lamps

Description

Another Amazon product, this one is perfect for any bedroom and is small enough not to take up too

YunLone Northern Light Lamps

Mexllex Galaxy Projector

Mexllex Galaxy Projector

Description

This Northern Lights projector plays music, so you can really create an ambience in your bedroom

Mexllex Galaxy Projector

Etsy Galactic Adventure Star Projector

Etsy Galactic Adventure Star Projector
Description

This adorable light projector will bring a smile to your face whenever you use it. Transport

Etsy Galactic Adventure Star Projector
Emma Richardson is a Beauty & Fashion Product Writer for heat. She covers shopping, lifestyle, celebs and anything trending.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us