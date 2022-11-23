  1. Home
  2. Shopping
  3. Home

PSA: Here are the best Black Friday gifts to buy

What a treat 💳

Black Friday gifts
by Lily Anderson |
Posted

Are you in search of the best gift deals? Black Friday is just around the corner, and we've spotted the best Early Black Friday gift deals that you can start shopping right away.

When is Black Friday 2022?

This year, Black Friday falls on 25 November, but many retailers have kicked off the deals early on their websites, such as LookFantastic. After all the Black Friday deals have taken place, you also have Cyber Monday to look forward to if you missed any sweet discounts.

We will be here over the Black Friday weekend to bring you the very best deals that you can get your hands on. Make sure you think of us when you’re finding gorgeous discounts on the best lippy or whatever.

Back to the gifts... If you want to treat yourself right now, then we've got you. We're talking gift sales on presents for mum, dad, friends or anyone you've ever met. We don't want to brag, but these gifts are so good they'll have you saying phrases like "that's so fetch".

Check them out below...

Gallery

SHOP: Black Friday gift deals

1 of 22
Amazon
Real Techniques New Foam Technology Miracle Powder Sponge for Even Powder Application
2 of 22
Amazon
Vera Wang Princess Duo Gift Set
3 of 22
Amazon
Boux Avenue Candy cane cotton shortie in a bag - Powder Blue
4 of 22
CREDIT: Boux Avenue

Mou00ebt & Chandon Impu00e9rial Brut, Gift Box 75cl
5 of 22
Amazon
Calvin Klein Eternity Moment for Women Eau de Parfum
6 of 22
Amazon
Baylis & Harding Jojoba Gift Set
7 of 22
Amazon
Jura 10 Year Old Single Malt Whisky 2 Glasses Gift Pack
8 of 22
Amazon
Yankee Candle Elevation Collection
9 of 22
Amazon
Sekonda Womens Watch
10 of 22
Amazon
Classique by Jean Paul Gaultier Eau De Toilette
11 of 22
Amazon
Beauty Works x Molly Mae Waver Limited Edition
12 of 22

Clarins Relax Candle Collection Gift Set
13 of 22

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds
14 of 22

Radley London Series 7 Smart Watch
15 of 22

Love Yourself Care Collection Gift Set
16 of 22
Amazon
WoodWick Candle
17 of 22
Amazon
Mixtini Cocktail Making Set
18 of 22
Amazon
Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream Eau de Toilette
19 of 22

Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock
20 of 22
Amazon
Echo Dot 3rd Gen
21 of 22
Amazon
John Lewis Sheepskin Cropped Boot Slippers
22 of 22

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us

© 1962-2022 Bauer Media Group

Bauer Media Group consists of: Bauer Consumer Media Ltd, Company number: 01176085, Bauer Radio Ltd, Company Number: 1394141

Registered Office: Media House, Peterborough Business Park, Lynch Wood, Peterborough, PE2 6EA H Bauer Publishing,Company Number: LP003328

Registered Office: Academic House, 24-28 Oval Road, London, NW1 7DT. All registered in England and Wales. VAT no 918 5617 01

H Bauer Publishing are authorised and regulated for credit broking by the FCA (Ref No. 845898)

Now playing
Play
Listen Live
I Will Never Let You Down by Rita Ora