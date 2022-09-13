  1. Home
The best Gogglebox sofas (and where to shop them online)

All the living room inspo you need 👏🏻

gogglebox
by Nadira Sultana |
Posted

Sofa shopping can seem like a massive deal when it comes to revamping your living room. With plenty of colours and materials at play, sometimes a little inspiration from the telly sofa experts is exactly what you need.

Whether you’re looking for a vibrant pop of colour or a couch to match your minimalistic vibe, we’ve searched high and low to find you the sofa of dreams – as seen tried out by our national treasures on Gogglebox (the ultimate potato couches).

Get ready to splash some cash, guys.

Sophie’s bright yellow armchair
1 of 6

Introducing Eddie: this stand-out piece is perfect for all you bold colour lovers out there. Plus, it’s velvet!
DUPE: Dunelm Eddie Velvet Tub Armchair, £179

Abbie and Georgia’s grey, velvet corner sofa
2 of 6

A personal favourite of ours, this chaise is perfect for both, hosting friends and indulging in afternoon naps. You have not lived until you’ve had a siesta on an L-shaped sofa.  
DUPE: Wayfair Chaudri Corner Sofa Chaise, £899.99

The Siddiquis’ greeny/grey sectional
3 of 6

Get fully in the autumn spirit with this boucle green three-seater, fit for the whole family. We are so ready for sage to make a comeback.  
DUPE: John Lewis Broadview Large 3 Seater Sofa, £1339.90

Mary’s eccentric, leafy armchair
4 of 6

If you have a case of the holiday blues, then look no further cause this armchair was made to be matched with a Hawaiian shirt. Also, it comes with a footstool (thank us later).
DUPE: Beliani Armchair with Footstool Leaf Pattern White and Green, £349.99

Ellie and Izzi’s staple, leather couch
5 of 6

A classic settee ideal for those devoted to putting comfort first. Paired with some crocs, you’ve got the essential lounge starter kit.
DUPE: Furniture Choice Bromley Brown Three-Seater Sofa (£799)

Dave and Shirley’s comfy, brown sofas
6 of 6

If you’re not on the broker side of broke and don’t mind spending some extra cash, then this handmade recliner will definitely be worth it. Comfort is key and nothing screams relaxing like a super-soft loveseat.
DUPE: The Sofology Gracy In Darwin Expresso 208, £1479

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us

