The best Gogglebox sofas (and where to shop them online)

Sofa shopping can seem like a massive deal when it comes to revamping your living room. With plenty of colours and materials at play, sometimes a little inspiration from the telly sofa experts is exactly what you need.
Whether you’re looking for a vibrant pop of colour or a couch to match your minimalistic vibe, we’ve searched high and low to find you the sofa of dreams – as seen tried out by our national treasures on Gogglebox (the ultimate potato couches).
Get ready to splash some cash, guys.
CHECK OUT: Googlebox sofas and where to shop lookalikes online...
Introducing Eddie: this stand-out piece is perfect for all you bold colour lovers out there. Plus, it’s velvet!
DUPE: Dunelm Eddie Velvet Tub Armchair, £179
A personal favourite of ours, this chaise is perfect for both, hosting friends and indulging in afternoon naps. You have not lived until you’ve had a siesta on an L-shaped sofa.
DUPE: Wayfair Chaudri Corner Sofa Chaise, £899.99
Get fully in the autumn spirit with this boucle green three-seater, fit for the whole family. We are so ready for sage to make a comeback.
DUPE: John Lewis Broadview Large 3 Seater Sofa, £1339.90
If you have a case of the holiday blues, then look no further cause this armchair was made to be matched with a Hawaiian shirt. Also, it comes with a footstool (thank us later).
DUPE: Beliani Armchair with Footstool Leaf Pattern White and Green, £349.99
A classic settee ideal for those devoted to putting comfort first. Paired with some crocs, you’ve got the essential lounge starter kit.
DUPE: Furniture Choice Bromley Brown Three-Seater Sofa (£799)
If you’re not on the broker side of broke and don’t mind spending some extra cash, then this handmade recliner will definitely be worth it. Comfort is key and nothing screams relaxing like a super-soft loveseat.
DUPE: The Sofology Gracy In Darwin Expresso 208, £1479
