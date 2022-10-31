Marshmallow advent calendars exist and we’re obsessed

Forget gin, rum and beauty advent calendars. There's only one type of advent calendar that we sweet obsessed Christmas lovers want, and that is a marshmallow one.

Yep, we're saying goodbye to your more typical advent calendars this year and saying yes to the soft, chewy sweet from our childhoods.

That's right, these advent calendars are packed full of different flavours from strawberry cream to Sicilian lemon. PS, there's even a boozy option dedicated to your favourite fizz, gin and cocktails.

If that wasn't enough to tempt you, they also give you the perfect excuse to grab a blanket and roast marshmallows over an open fire. Cute.