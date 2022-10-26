  1. Home
The best rum advent calendars for a boozy December

Cheers to that!

by Emma Richardson |
Posted

Forget hot girl summer, we are fully in cosy girl autumn, and whilst we love our pumpkin spiced lattes, we are just as equally excited for Christmas.

We can't have Christmas without having our favourite tipple on hand, and thanks to boozy advent calendars, that means having one seven days a week. But, if wine or gin really isn't your thing, then don't panic, these days there's a different advent calendar for everyone, even for your man who insists he doesn't want anything.

So, we've decided to round up the best rum advent calendars, in an effort to ensure you don't miss out on a deliciously boozy advent calendar. With these advent calendars, you'll be able to try various types of rum, for a much cheaper price than you'd pay at a bar.

There are so many to choose from, but we are sure you will find the perfect match. What are you waiting for then? Get into the Christmas spirit (pun absolutely intended) and pick one of the rum advent calendars we found below.

SHOP: the best rum advent calendars in 2022

Drinks By The Dram Rum Advent Calendar
1 of 5

Spoil your loved ones this Christmas with this extravagant rum advent calendar. This Drinks by the Dram product offers 24 unique and handpicked rums (30ml each), and a wide variety of them too! Whether you prefer light or dark, spiced or flavoured, this rum advent calendar has something for everybody.

Dead Man's Fingers Rum 12 Rum Christmas Selection
2 of 5

Whoever said you had to blow your budget to get a thoughtful and cute gift was sorely mistaken, and this rum advent calendar proves it. This product by Dead Man's Fingers includes 12 rum bottles (each 50ml) and comes in a super cute, pirate and Christmas themed box.

Drinks By The Dam Spiced Rum Advent Calendar
3 of 5

This rum calendar has a twist- a spicy one at that. Treat yourself to this Drinks By The Dam Spiced Rum Advent Calendar that will keep you warm on those cold December nights. Each bottle is also wax-sealed, for that extra feeling of sophistication this festive season.

4 of 5

What a treat this rum advent calendar is. This rustic looking box contains 12 different 30ml wax sealed miniature rums from some serious rum connoisseurs. It's perfect for anyone - even the pickiest rum drinkers.

24 Days Of Rum Advent Calendar
5 of 5

On the first day of December, my true love gave to me - a 24 Days Of Rum advent calendar. Treat a loved one to this glorious looking calendar which will be sure to keep them entertained (and a bit tipsy) in the lead up to Christmas.

