The best rum advent calendars for a boozy December

Forget hot girl summer, we are fully in cosy girl autumn, and whilst we love our pumpkin spiced lattes, we are just as equally excited for Christmas.

We can't have Christmas without having our favourite tipple on hand, and thanks to boozy advent calendars, that means having one seven days a week. But, if wine or gin really isn't your thing, then don't panic, these days there's a different advent calendar for everyone, even for your man who insists he doesn't want anything.

So, we've decided to round up the best rum advent calendars, in an effort to ensure you don't miss out on a deliciously boozy advent calendar. With these advent calendars, you'll be able to try various types of rum, for a much cheaper price than you'd pay at a bar.

There are so many to choose from, but we are sure you will find the perfect match. What are you waiting for then? Get into the Christmas spirit (pun absolutely intended) and pick one of the rum advent calendars we found below.