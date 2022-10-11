  1. Home
Yankee Candle deals to make your house smell dreamy AF

Stunnin' scents at bargain prices 😍

Yankee Candle sale
by Marina Avraam |
Posted

Yankee Candle holds a special place in our hearts. Not only do the candles smell UHHmazing, they're also super long-lasting, making them the perfect companion for winter nights indoors.

If you're as obsessed with candles as we are, you know the struggle of wanting to buy 10 but only being able to afford two - at a stretch. Like seriously, how are we supposed to choose between Fluffy Towels and Passion Fruit Martini?

And since it's Amazon's second Prime Day - you might as well treat yourself. Luckily, we've scoured the internet to find the very best Yankee Candle deals to snap up right now.

SHOP: The best Yankee Candle deals in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

1. Fresh Cut Roses Yankee Candle

Fresh Cut Roses Yankee Candle
Such a glorious scent, all year round. This Fresh Cut Roses scented Yankee Candle will leave your house smelling like a rose garden.

2. Yankee Candle Scented Candle | Cinnamon Stick Large

Yankee Candle Scented Candle | Cinnamon Stick Large
This is basically Christmas in a candle. Save 18 percent on this cinnamon-scented candle, and let the festivities begin - it's never too early.

3. Yankee Candle Scented Candle | Clean Cotton

Yankee Candle Scented Candle | Clean Cotton
Love the smell of freshly washed sheets? Then you'll fall for this Clean Cotton candle which simply exudes freshness.

4. Yankee Candle Scented Candle | A Calm and Quiet Place

Yankee Candle Scented Candle | A Calm and Quiet Place
Find your zen in this meditative, calming candle. The jasmine and warm amber musk are sure to bring you peace after a stressful day.

5. Yankee Candle Value Bundle

Yankee Candle Value Bundle
6. Yankee Candle Scented Candle | Vanilla Cupcake

Yankee Candle Scented Candle | Vanilla Cupcake
Yep, this one's just as good as it sounds. Vanilla Cupcake is equal parts rich, creamy and citrusy, thanks to the subtle hint of lemon.

7. Yankee Candle Scented Candle | Lemon Lavender

Yankee Candle Scented Candle | Lemon Lavender
Blending lavender flowers and lemon citrus, this sweet and tangy combo is unlike any other.

8. Afternoon Escape

Afternoon Escape
A fresh and clean, woodland-inspired scent, ideal for bedrooms and living rooms.

9. Yankee Candle Large Jar Scented Candle, Red Apple Wreath

Yankee Candle Large Jar Scented Candle, Red Apple Wreath
Yes, it's only October, but do we care? This Red Apple Wreath will get you into the Christmas spirit in no time at all.

10. Yankee Candle Elevation Collection with Platform Lid

Yankee Candle Elevation Collection with Platform Lid
A bit of a twist on the usual Yankee Candle jars, this Dark Berries scented Yankee Candle will radiate major aesthetic vibes on your mantle piece.

11. Home Sweet Home Yankee Candle

Home Sweet Home Yankee Candle
With a heartwarming blend of cinnamon, baking spices, and a hint of freshly poured tea, this candle is the perfect gift for any home bird.

12. Coconut Splash Yankee Candle

Coconut Splash Yankee Candle
If you're not ready to let go of those summer vibes just yet, this Coconut Splash candle will make you feel like you're back on your summer hols. Problem solved.

