The best Christmas jumpers on the high street (that are actually really cute)

'Tis the season to invest in a Christmas jumper from the high street so that you can look the part whilst munching on pigs in blankets, drinking bucks fizz and watching The Grinch. The dream, we know.

Everyone used to only think of a 'Christmas jumper' in reference to something hand-knitted by your gran, which, if that's your thing is totally acceptable (and wholesome). Sometimes, however, can you blame us for wanting something a little more - well - chic? If we're going to be wrapping ourselves in them for Christmas dinner, we want something cute that we can wear again and again.

Whether you're looking to snap up something to wear throughout the entirety of December (and November, if you're keen enough) or just something sweet to throw on for a Christmas party, we've found the best places to snap up a Christmas jumper on the high street.

Christmas jumpers don't have to be tacky or novelty, they can be totally chic and very understated, too. So to prove it, these top picks are so stylish you can even wear them to the office... Christmas really has come early.

SHOP: The best Christmas jumpers on the high street right now

Gallery Christmas jumpers from the high street to buy 1 of 13 CREDIT: Cotton:On Maybe the most Christmassy Christmas jumper out there, Typo has really pulled out all the stops with this white, green and red Fairisle jumper that has little drinks imprinted on it - 'tis the season after all. 2 of 13 CREDIT: PLT You'll be walking in a winter wonderland with this recycled weather jumper dress from PLT - it's not too in-your-face so you'll be able to snuggle up without feeling too overly Christmassy. 3 of 13 CREDIT: Boux Avenue Newly launched, say hello to Boux Avenue's new red Christmas jumper. It will keep you cosy as it's knitted and even comes with matching knitted shorts (£25). How can we say no to that? 4 of 13 CREDIT: ASOS If you want to go all out this Christmas, Brave Soul have this elf Christmas jumper dress, that really captures the essence of the season. You'll be ready to go work in Santa's workshop, that's for sure. 5 of 13 CREDIT: boohoo Black and white, this Christmas jumper certainly is a chic choice. boohoo has given us an option that we can wear through the festive season into the colder winter of January, without actually having to switch it up too much. 6 of 13 CREDIT: boohoo If you don't fancy a Christmas jumper for this season, how about a Christmas cardi instead? Easy to throw on when you need it. 7 of 13 CREDIT: ASOS If you really want something low-key then this Threadbare jumper may be the best choice for you. With cream 'Lapland' embroidery, it's subtle but still Christmassy. 8 of 13 CREDIT: Simply Be A bright pink jumper with pooches and santa hats on? What more could you want. 9 of 13 CREDIT: H&M H&M's choice of Christmas jumper is cool, cute and pretty affordable too. Under £20, it will get snapped up fast. 10 of 13 CREDIT: New Look This jumper says 'I'm ready for Christmas' without actually having to shout about it. The off-white is super chic and the Fairisle knit gives it that festive feel. 11 of 13 CREDIT: Warehouse Warehouse has brought out this super sweet collection of Christmas-themed 'please' jumpers with designer Tatiana Alida, like this green 'Mince Pie Please' choice. They also have a pink chocolate choice, purple gravy and navy cheese option. 12 of 13 CREDIT: River Island In case ya haven't heard, brown is the colour of the season, which is why we're obsessed with this stylish brown Fairisle jumper. 13 of 13 CREDIT: Nasty Gal Illustrator Will Broome has teamed up with Nasty Gal for a gorgeously unique collection - including this electric blue cardigan with graphic Christmas features. A little bit different.

When is Christmas Jumper Day 2022?

Christmas Jumper Day is a charity event hosted by Save The Children. In order to raise money for the charity, wearing a festive jumper and donating to the cause are encouraged.

With the money donated, the charity supports children by providing resources in terms of food, shelter, education and medicine. Their goal is to create a fairer world for disadvantaged children.