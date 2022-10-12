Feast your eyes on these spooky Halloween snacks

If you're throwing a little Halloween, get-together, one of the most important elements is food. You've got to put loads of effort into your own costume, as the host, AND you've got to ensure that your venue is tip-top and filled to the brim with Halloween snacks.

Luckily for you, most of the major supermarkets cater for Halloween gatherings these days, so we've rounded up the very best Halloween treats that all the major shops have to offer.

Here are all the Halloween snacks you'll need - from sweet to savoury, from scary to terrifying, we've got you covered.

Make your own Spooky Pizza

Want to get creative? We love this spooky pizza idea from Annabel Karmel from our friends over at Mother&Baby.

Ingredients:

Base

• 275g strong bread flour

• 2 tsp dried fast action yeast

• Pinch of salt

• 2 tbsp olive oil

• 150 – 175 ml water

Tomato Sauce

• 1 tbsp olive oil

• 1 onion, finely chopped

• 1 clove garlic, crushed

• 400g chopped tomatoes

• 1 tbsp sundried tomato paste

• 1 tbsp fresh basil chopped

Toppings

• Black olives

• 6 slices salami

• 250g block mozzarella

Method

First, make the dough. Measure the flour, yeast, salt, oil and water into a mixing bowl. Mix together using a spoon. Turn out onto a floured work surface. Knead for 5 to 10 minutes until you have a smooth shiny dough. Place in an oiled bowl. Cover with clingfilm and leave to rise for 2 hours or until doubled in size.

Meanwhile to make the sauce, heat the oil in a saucepan. Add the onion and garlic and fry for 5 minutes. Add the tomatoes and simmer for 10 minutes. Add the sundried tomato paste and basil. Leave to cool.

Preheat the oven to 200C Fan. Knead the dough, then roll out to a large 30cm circle. Place on a baking sheet or round pizza tray. Spread the sauce over the base.