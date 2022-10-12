Feast your eyes on these spooky Halloween snacks

If you're throwing a little Halloween, get-together, one of the most important elements is food. You've got to put loads of effort into your own costume, as the host, AND you've got to ensure that your venue is tip-top and filled to the brim with Halloween snacks.
Luckily for you, most of the major supermarkets cater for Halloween gatherings these days, so we've rounded up the very best Halloween treats that all the major shops have to offer.
Here are all the Halloween snacks you'll need - from sweet to savoury, from scary to terrifying, we've got you covered.
SHOP: The Best Halloween snacks
1. M&S Eye Want Pizza
2. Swizzels Big Party Mix Bag
3. Hotel Chocolat Halloween Bites Box
4. M&S Fruity Creepy Carnival Jellies
5. Cadbury Fingers White Chocolate Halloween Biscuits
6. Dead Man's Fingers Spiced Rum
7. Halloween doughnuts
8. Hotel Chocolat The Yumpkin
9. Oreo Spooky Vanilla Sandwich Biscuits
10. Cadbury's Goo Head Chocolate Cream Egg Minis
11. M&S Ghouliflower Popcorn
12. Mr Kipling Halloween Fiendish Fancies
13. Sainsbury's Spooky Pasta
Make your own Spooky Pizza
Want to get creative? We love this spooky pizza idea from Annabel Karmel from our friends over at Mother&Baby.
Ingredients:
Base
• 275g strong bread flour
• 2 tsp dried fast action yeast
• Pinch of salt
• 2 tbsp olive oil
• 150 – 175 ml water
Tomato Sauce
• 1 tbsp olive oil
• 1 onion, finely chopped
• 1 clove garlic, crushed
• 400g chopped tomatoes
• 1 tbsp sundried tomato paste
• 1 tbsp fresh basil chopped
Toppings
• Black olives
• 6 slices salami
• 250g block mozzarella
Method
First, make the dough. Measure the flour, yeast, salt, oil and water into a mixing bowl. Mix together using a spoon. Turn out onto a floured work surface. Knead for 5 to 10 minutes until you have a smooth shiny dough. Place in an oiled bowl. Cover with clingfilm and leave to rise for 2 hours or until doubled in size.
Meanwhile to make the sauce, heat the oil in a saucepan. Add the onion and garlic and fry for 5 minutes. Add the tomatoes and simmer for 10 minutes. Add the sundried tomato paste and basil. Leave to cool.
Preheat the oven to 200C Fan. Knead the dough, then roll out to a large 30cm circle. Place on a baking sheet or round pizza tray. Spread the sauce over the base.
Stamp out salami bats and mozzarella ghosts using Halloween cutters. Make spiders out of the black olives. Put the olive spiders and salami bats onto the pizza. Bake for 15 minutes until nearly cooked, then add the pizza ghosts and put back into the oven for 4 to 5 minutes until just melted (don’t leave too long or the mozzarella will spread too much) and the edges of the pizza are golden brown.