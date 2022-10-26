  1. Home
Here are some of the best celebrity Halloween costumes to inspire you

The last-minute spook-tacular outfit inspo you need 👻

best celebrity halloween costumes
by Lucy Smith & Ben Pulsford |
We love Halloween here at heatworld, and if we were celebrities, we'd 100 per cent go full out every single year.

We'd hire a glam squad, source the BEST costume there is and happily mince our way through a crowd of paparazzi all calling our name.

Come to think of it, Halloween must be a difficult season for a pap; how do they ever know who anybody is? Heidi Klum undergoes a complete metamorphosis in the name of spooky season every October.

Heidi Klum Halloween
The only thing we'd shout at this individual is, 'You ok, hun?'

As you can see, Heidi in particular takes Halloween DEADLY (see what we did there?) seriously. It's All Stars Drag Race level of serving and we are constantly slain every season.

Year after year, lavish celebrity Halloween costumes (90 percent of them coming from Heidi Klum's camp) give us inspiration for our own pathetic, mortal looks. Ours obviously pale in comparison, but to be fair, we don't glam squads on pay roll.

It's not even Halloween yet, and already some of our favourite celebs have got the ball rolling with some ground-breaking seasonal looks for 2022. Our fave (so far) come from a YouTuber, a Drag Race icon, a Kardashian, and a Love Island 2022 star. Shout-out to Vanessa Hudgens' Instagram which is basically a shrine to Halloween – we're expecting a hellishly hot Halloween costume reveal any day now.

Check out: the best celebrity Halloween costumes so far in 2022

Vanessa Hudgens as Black Swan Ballerina

Vanessa looks GORG in this outfit.

JoJo Siwa as Draco Malfoy

We had to take a double take at JoJo because she looks exactly like Draco Malfoy.

Drag Race's Shea Couleé as Patrick Star

We have no words.

Kylie Jenner as Elphaba

Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner kicked off spooky season early with an ode to Wicked's Elphaba.

Paige Thorne as an actual flame emoji

Okay, fine. It's just Love Island's Paige Thorne in a series of sexy Love Honey outfits, but literally any of these would work at a Mean Girls Halloween party. Adam Collard, if you're reading this, all we can say is...

We hope those nuggets were good.

If all that's not enough to get your creative juices flowing, join us on a throwback to celebrity costumes of Halloweens past. We did our absolute best not to just upload 20 pictures of Heidi Klum.

Check out: the very best celebrity Halloween costumes through the years

Gallery

Celebrity Halloween outfits

best celebrity halloween costumes
1 of 28
Gok Wan knows his fashion and obviously knows his fancy dress from the looks of things. This clown outfit is OTT, extra and fab-u-lous. We stan.

best celebrity halloween costumes
2 of 28
This isn't the first time David Walliams has dressed up as a political leader, donning a Donald Trump outfit for Jonathan Ross' annual Halloween party in 2017. But we love this look. Simple, all black and definitely cheap. Bargain.

best celebrity halloween costumes
3 of 28
If you watch This Morning, you'll know Holly Willoughby is the biggest fan of unicorns... like ever. She's clearly living her childhood dreams. But we've got one question, how much did this outfit cost? It looks expensive.

best celebrity halloween costumes
4 of 28
Don't lie, we've all got a hideous fur jacket stuck at the back of our wardrobes. Why not take a leaf out of Ed's book and use it to dress up as a pimp!

best celebrity halloween costumes
5 of 28
If you're wanting to keep it stripped back, plain, but effective, Stacey Solomon's mermaid outfit would do the job. Her black crop top and mermaid tail is just perfection. Joe Swash's outfit on the other hand... Let's just say it's very fitting with the theme.

best celebrity halloween costumes
6 of 28
There's only one word to describe this outfit - WOW. Alan Carr dressing up as Gemma Collins, aka the meme queen, is iconic on so many levels and would certainly turn heads. And even better, your bestie could dress up as Bobby Norris!

best celebrity halloween costumes
7 of 28
If you're wanting to look like a golden goddess, then take note from The X Factor judge Nicole Scherzinger and dress up as Cleopatra. The jewels and the diamonds - it's a look.

best celebrity halloween costumes
8 of 28
Comedian and actress Aisling Bea did not disappoint with this look, dressing up as June from The Handmaids Tale. We have no idea what the plant has got to do with the look but we'll just go with it.

best celebrity halloween costumes
9 of 28
He's a comedy genius so obviously he had to dress us as a character with his own name in it! Frank is giving us all the ghoulish vibes - we definitely need his MUA's number!

best celebrity halloween costumes
10 of 28
Joan Collins, a Hollywood superstar, dressing us as Madame du Barry - a victim of the Reign of Terror during the French Revolution. Maybe not an outfit for a club vibe.

best celebrity halloween costumes
11 of 28
Keith's fancy dress included prostethics, which took this costume to next level Halloween. Dressing up as David from The Lost Boys, he looks very much like the character and it's weird to even think it's the Leeds-born comedian under that outfit - it's SO convincing.

best celebrity halloween costumes
12 of 28
Michael McIntyre has gone for the classic blood on white shirt look. Easy, simple and cheap. Is it a little bit basic though? Sorry Michael...

best celebrity halloween costumes
13 of 28
Scarlett Moffatt looks amazing in this Mexican Day of the Dead outfit. The outfit is on point and isn't too much of look that anyone could recreate. As for her friends Joker outfit - amazing. They both had a very good make-up artist this night.

best celebrity halloween costumes
14 of 28
Love Island's Laura must have spent hours in the make-up chair for this look but it certainly paid off. She looks insane with all those jewels on her face. Why do we keep singing Peacock by Katy Perry in our heads when we look at this picture?

best celebrity halloween costumes
15 of 28
Anne Marie looks so much like Billie Eilish in his outfit we had to double take! She looks so cool, from the long, neon green talons to the iconic foot boot. This is a look we think lots of people could recreate.

best celebrity halloween costumes
16 of 28
We're getting mysterious vibes mixed with Nessa from Gavin and Stacey vibes from Love Island Lucie's fancy dress costume. She looks awesome - 10/10.

best celebrity halloween costumes
17 of 28
Like Derren Brown's outfit, we're not exactly sure what look Stormzy is going for but it looks powerful and would be cheap to recreate.

best celebrity halloween costumes
18 of 28
Kady's outfit is perfect for the club. It gives you the flexibility to show off your range of dance moves and the tutu means people won't come as close to you, leaving you more room to dance. Simple.

best celebrity halloween costumes
19 of 28
It's not the goriest of Halloween looks but phwaar, yes please.

best celebrity halloween costumes
20 of 28
Rapper Aitch is chanelling his inner Kangaroo crossed with a Cowboy in this fancy dress costume. It's giving us major Old Town Road vibes and many a laugh.

best celebrity halloween costumes
21 of 28
Ella May is rocking the pumpkin inspired outfit. The green wig is fitting and the fur orange jacket keeps you warm. Winning.

best celebrity halloween costumes
22 of 28
Of course Jax Jones dressed up as a Louis Vuitton mummy. What else would he dress up as? He's a DJ at the end of the day.

best celebrity halloween costumes
23 of 28
Similar to Lucie Donlan, Georgia Aurelia Elliott is also channelling Mystic Meg vibes with a stripped back look. The face jewels make the outfit. Goals.

best celebrity halloween costumes
24 of 28
Rita Ora's homage to fellow singer Post Malone, complete with a cigarette and bottle of beer, is absolutely GENIUS. In fact, her resemblance to the real deal was so uncanny that one publication actually used a photo of Rita in an article about Post. Oops...

best celebrity halloween costumes
25 of 28
We've lost count of how many Tiger King themed Halloween costumes we saw last October, but one thing we do know is that there are few who pulled it off as well as Kim K and her bestie Jonathan. Plus, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm are ADORABLE as tigers.

best celebrity halloween costumes
26 of 28
We were totally gobsmacked when we realised it was none other than The Weeknd underneath this The Nutty Professor costume. He looks totally unrecognisable...

best celebrity halloween costumes
27 of 28
Who here among us hasn't donned a pair of cat ears, a black top and a makeshift tail to go trick or treating? But Vanessa Hudgens' PVC Catwoman bodysuit takes the look to a whole 'nother level.

best celebrity halloween costumes
28 of 28
We're not quite sure how's pulled it off but Halsey manages to look both scary and drop dead gorgeous (pun intended) at the same time as Tim Burton's Corpse Bride. Her face paint is to die for (okay, we'll stop now).

best celebrity halloween costumes
Take a look at the prep for Rossy's Halloween extravaganza ©Getty

Halloween is a huge event for the showbiz world, especially for Jonathan Ross, who decorates his £2.5 million London house with spectacular decorations and invites nearly every single UK celebrity on our screens round his lavish gaff every year for a proper knees-up.

Here's Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood rocking up at Rossy's in a subtle Halloween number.

Craig Revel Horwood
However, he insists this is the only showbiz event he likes to host, telling Loose Women, "The main reason I do the Halloween party is because my kids love it.

"It started as a thing for my kids when they were little and it grew and became slightly more grown up when they became grown ups.

"I don't really mind who comes because my kids have 20 to 30 people they invite each and that's the party and other people [who turn up] are people who come up to me and say 'Please can I come to your party?'"

If going out on Halloween isn't your thing (fair), there's plenty of cosy night-in activities to make the most of this October 31st. Just crack out some autumn candles, chuck on your favourite spooky movie or series (for us it's the Strictly Halloween special) and get ready, for your snuggliest Halloween YET.

