Here are some of the best celebrity Halloween costumes to inspire you

by Lucy Smith & Ben Pulsford |

We love Halloween here at heatworld, and if we were celebrities, we'd 100 per cent go full out every single year.

We'd hire a glam squad, source the BEST costume there is and happily mince our way through a crowd of paparazzi all calling our name.

Come to think of it, Halloween must be a difficult season for a pap; how do they ever know who anybody is? Heidi Klum undergoes a complete metamorphosis in the name of spooky season every October.

©Getty

The only thing we'd shout at this individual is, 'You ok, hun?'

As you can see, Heidi in particular takes Halloween DEADLY (see what we did there?) seriously. It's All Stars Drag Race level of serving and we are constantly slain every season.

Year after year, lavish celebrity Halloween costumes (90 percent of them coming from Heidi Klum's camp) give us inspiration for our own pathetic, mortal looks. Ours obviously pale in comparison, but to be fair, we don't glam squads on pay roll.

It's not even Halloween yet, and already some of our favourite celebs have got the ball rolling with some ground-breaking seasonal looks for 2022. Our fave (so far) come from a YouTuber, a Drag Race icon, a Kardashian, and a Love Island 2022 star. Shout-out to Vanessa Hudgens' Instagram which is basically a shrine to Halloween – we're expecting a hellishly hot Halloween costume reveal any day now.

Check out: the best celebrity Halloween costumes so far in 2022

Vanessa Hudgens as Black Swan Ballerina

Vanessa looks GORG in this outfit.

JoJo Siwa as Draco Malfoy

We had to take a double take at JoJo because she looks exactly like Draco Malfoy.

Drag Race's Shea Couleé as Patrick Star

We have no words.

Kylie Jenner as Elphaba

Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner kicked off spooky season early with an ode to Wicked's Elphaba.

Paige Thorne as an actual flame emoji

Okay, fine. It's just Love Island's Paige Thorne in a series of sexy Love Honey outfits, but literally any of these would work at a Mean Girls Halloween party. Adam Collard, if you're reading this, all we can say is...

If all that's not enough to get your creative juices flowing, join us on a throwback to celebrity costumes of Halloweens past. We did our absolute best not to just upload 20 pictures of Heidi Klum.

Check out: the very best celebrity Halloween costumes through the years

Gallery Celebrity Halloween outfits 1 of 28 CREDIT: Getty Images Gok Wan knows his fashion and obviously knows his fancy dress from the looks of things. This clown outfit is OTT, extra and fab-u-lous. We stan. 2 of 28 CREDIT: Getty Images This isn't the first time David Walliams has dressed up as a political leader, donning a Donald Trump outfit for Jonathan Ross' annual Halloween party in 2017. But we love this look. Simple, all black and definitely cheap. Bargain. 3 of 28 CREDIT: Getty Images If you watch This Morning, you'll know Holly Willoughby is the biggest fan of unicorns... like ever. She's clearly living her childhood dreams. But we've got one question, how much did this outfit cost? It looks expensive. 4 of 28 CREDIT: Getty Images Don't lie, we've all got a hideous fur jacket stuck at the back of our wardrobes. Why not take a leaf out of Ed's book and use it to dress up as a pimp! 5 of 28 CREDIT: Getty Images If you're wanting to keep it stripped back, plain, but effective, Stacey Solomon's mermaid outfit would do the job. Her black crop top and mermaid tail is just perfection. Joe Swash's outfit on the other hand... Let's just say it's very fitting with the theme. 6 of 28 CREDIT: Getty Images There's only one word to describe this outfit - WOW. Alan Carr dressing up as Gemma Collins, aka the meme queen, is iconic on so many levels and would certainly turn heads. And even better, your bestie could dress up as Bobby Norris! 7 of 28 CREDIT: Getty Images If you're wanting to look like a golden goddess, then take note from The X Factor judge Nicole Scherzinger and dress up as Cleopatra. The jewels and the diamonds - it's a look. 8 of 28 CREDIT: Getty Images Comedian and actress Aisling Bea did not disappoint with this look, dressing up as June from The Handmaids Tale. We have no idea what the plant has got to do with the look but we'll just go with it. 9 of 28 CREDIT: Getty Images He's a comedy genius so obviously he had to dress us as a character with his own name in it! Frank is giving us all the ghoulish vibes - we definitely need his MUA's number! 10 of 28 CREDIT: Getty Images Joan Collins, a Hollywood superstar, dressing us as Madame du Barry - a victim of the Reign of Terror during the French Revolution. Maybe not an outfit for a club vibe. 11 of 28 CREDIT: Getty Images Keith's fancy dress included prostethics, which took this costume to next level Halloween. Dressing up as David from The Lost Boys, he looks very much like the character and it's weird to even think it's the Leeds-born comedian under that outfit - it's SO convincing. 12 of 28 CREDIT: Getty Images Michael McIntyre has gone for the classic blood on white shirt look. Easy, simple and cheap. Is it a little bit basic though? Sorry Michael... 13 of 28 CREDIT: Getty Images Scarlett Moffatt looks amazing in this Mexican Day of the Dead outfit. The outfit is on point and isn't too much of look that anyone could recreate. As for her friends Joker outfit - amazing. They both had a very good make-up artist this night. 14 of 28 CREDIT: Getty Images Love Island's Laura must have spent hours in the make-up chair for this look but it certainly paid off. She looks insane with all those jewels on her face. Why do we keep singing Peacock by Katy Perry in our heads when we look at this picture? 15 of 28 CREDIT: Getty Images Anne Marie looks so much like Billie Eilish in his outfit we had to double take! She looks so cool, from the long, neon green talons to the iconic foot boot. This is a look we think lots of people could recreate. 16 of 28 CREDIT: Getty Images We're getting mysterious vibes mixed with Nessa from Gavin and Stacey vibes from Love Island Lucie's fancy dress costume. She looks awesome - 10/10. 17 of 28 CREDIT: Getty Images Like Derren Brown's outfit, we're not exactly sure what look Stormzy is going for but it looks powerful and would be cheap to recreate. 18 of 28 CREDIT: Getty Images Kady's outfit is perfect for the club. It gives you the flexibility to show off your range of dance moves and the tutu means people won't come as close to you, leaving you more room to dance. Simple. 19 of 28 CREDIT: Getty Images It's not the goriest of Halloween looks but phwaar, yes please. 20 of 28 CREDIT: Getty Images Rapper Aitch is chanelling his inner Kangaroo crossed with a Cowboy in this fancy dress costume. It's giving us major Old Town Road vibes and many a laugh. 21 of 28 CREDIT: Getty Images Ella May is rocking the pumpkin inspired outfit. The green wig is fitting and the fur orange jacket keeps you warm. Winning. 22 of 28 CREDIT: Getty Images Of course Jax Jones dressed up as a Louis Vuitton mummy. What else would he dress up as? He's a DJ at the end of the day. 23 of 28 CREDIT: Getty Images Similar to Lucie Donlan, Georgia Aurelia Elliott is also channelling Mystic Meg vibes with a stripped back look. The face jewels make the outfit. Goals. 24 of 28 CREDIT: Getty Images Rita Ora's homage to fellow singer Post Malone, complete with a cigarette and bottle of beer, is absolutely GENIUS. In fact, her resemblance to the real deal was so uncanny that one publication actually used a photo of Rita in an article about Post. Oops... 25 of 28 CREDIT: Instagram We've lost count of how many Tiger King themed Halloween costumes we saw last October, but one thing we do know is that there are few who pulled it off as well as Kim K and her bestie Jonathan. Plus, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm are ADORABLE as tigers. 26 of 28 CREDIT: Instagram We were totally gobsmacked when we realised it was none other than The Weeknd underneath this The Nutty Professor costume. He looks totally unrecognisable... 27 of 28 CREDIT: Instagram Who here among us hasn't donned a pair of cat ears, a black top and a makeshift tail to go trick or treating? But Vanessa Hudgens' PVC Catwoman bodysuit takes the look to a whole 'nother level. 28 of 28 CREDIT: Instagram We're not quite sure how's pulled it off but Halsey manages to look both scary and drop dead gorgeous (pun intended) at the same time as Tim Burton's Corpse Bride. Her face paint is to die for (okay, we'll stop now).

Take a look at the prep for Rossy's Halloween extravaganza ©Getty

Halloween is a huge event for the showbiz world, especially for Jonathan Ross, who decorates his £2.5 million London house with spectacular decorations and invites nearly every single UK celebrity on our screens round his lavish gaff every year for a proper knees-up.

Here's Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood rocking up at Rossy's in a subtle Halloween number.

©Getty

However, he insists this is the only showbiz event he likes to host, telling Loose Women, "The main reason I do the Halloween party is because my kids love it.

"It started as a thing for my kids when they were little and it grew and became slightly more grown up when they became grown ups.

"I don't really mind who comes because my kids have 20 to 30 people they invite each and that's the party and other people [ who turn up ] are people who come up to me and say 'Please can I come to your party?'"