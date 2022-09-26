CLASSIC Love Island star reveals pregnancy and flashes really quite nice engagement ring

It’s been six years since the second and BEST series of Love Island (in our humble opinion) aired on TV and while the likes of Olivia and Alex Bowen, Cara de la Hoyde, Nathan Massey and Kady McDermott are still huge showbiz names, there are plenty of 2016 Islanders that have faded from the spotlight (Liana Isadora Van Riel, anyone?).

One such Islander who has taken a backseat from the public eye since leaving the villa is Adam Jukes. He was a 23-year-old car salesman from Manchester when he entered the villa alongside Katie Salmon, after being chosen by the girls to join the show over three other potential contestants, and eventually coupled up with another bombshell - Lauren Whiteside.

Adam and Lauren were dumped from the villa just four days before the final and briefly continued dating on the outside world before splitting for good (as the old Love Island fable goes). These days though, Adam’s life looks very different. In fact, he’s about to become a dad and is engaged to his partner Megan Greaves.

Adam entered the Love Island villa as a bombshell in 2016 ©ITV

Adam made the exciting double whammy announcement over the weekend when he shared a frankly adorable picture of Megan holding his hand – with her HUGE engagement ring on full display – as he held a baby scan photo.

He captioned the post, “You two are the best things I have ever waited for ❤️💍👶🏻”.

Adam revealed he was engaged and expecting his first child in an exciting Instagram post ©Instagram/Adam Jukes

Adam’s Love Island pals congratulated him in the comments section including series one winner Max Morley who left two heart emojis, while series two Islander turned professional wrestler Adam Maxted wrote, “Congrats 🥳🙏”.

Adam's come a long way since leaving the villa ©ITV

Another of Adam’s followers commented, “Best news ever ❤️ The Jukes 😍,” with one more adding, “So so SO happy for you both ❤️❤️”

It’s certainly an exciting time for the loved-up pair who also moved into their new family home together last month.

Congratulations to the happy couple.

