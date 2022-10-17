Amber Davies confirms new boyfriend WEEKS after Nick Kyriacou split

Amber Davies has confirmed she’s in a new relationship just weeks after splitting from her ex-boyfriend Nick Kyriacou for the third time.

The Love Island 2017 winner, who has gone on to a successful career in the West End, is dating her Back to the Future co-star Ben Joyce.

Following speculation about her love life in recent weeks, Amber revealed the exciting news during an appearance on Lorraine as she gushed about her new fella to host Ranvir Singh.

Amber said, “The plan was to be single for a while and then I accidentally fell in love with my co-star!”

Speaking about Ben, who plays the main character Marty McFly in the West End musical, she continued, “Do you know what it is… he’s just an absolute ray of sunshine and he’s so loved by everyone on the cast.

“He’s an absolute powerhouse of a talent… and he’s one of the kindest, most caring people I’ve ever met.”

Amber's new romance comes only weeks after she split from Nick - an operations manager from Twickenham who she dated on and off for two years - for the third time and deleted all trace of him from her Instagram profile.

Nick and Amber first went public in 2020 but split a year later. At the time, Amber told her Instagram followers, "Yes, it’s true… nothing dramatic happened to cause it… Life’s just too short to be anything but the best version of yourself. Also, I feel like break-ups are always looked at like a bad/sad time but honestly… Sometimes you just have to call a spade a spade!"

They reunited in July 2021 but called it quits once again a month later. "Sadly they couldn't make it work second time around and broke things off again. Amber is really heartbroken and unfollowed Nick as she couldn't bear to see him on social media," a source told The Sun at the time.

Amber and Nick dated on and off between 2020 and 2022 before splitting for good last month ©Getty

Despite splitting twice, Amber and Nick reunited again in September 2021 and made their red carpet debut at the film premiere of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. However, the third time didn't prove to be a charm for the couple and they split for what appears to be the final time.

An insider explained, "It ended a few weeks ago but she only got around to unfollowing him recently. It’s amicable, and it’s sad, but she’s working extremely hard - she has eight shows a week - and she’s just so busy. Her main focus now is work.”

Prior to dating Nick, Amber dated Kem Cetinay for six months after they won the third series of Love Island. Sadly, the much-loved couple split before they could even spend their first Christmas together. At the time, the pair issued a statement which read, "With sadness, we’ve decided to separate. We fell in love in the villa and want to thank all the fans of the show for supporting us. We still have a lot of love for each other and will remain good friends."

Last year, Kem sparked rumours he could reunite with Amber when a fan commented on one of his TikToks saying, "Still want you and Amber back together.” The comment was inundated with over 2000 likes, including Kem HIMSELF - however, both Kem and Amber have previously admitted they no longer speak.

CHECK OUT: Amber Davies' relationship timeline

Gallery Amber Davies' boyfriends 1 of 4 CREDIT: Getty Amber and Kem coupled up in the Love Island villa back in 2017 and, despite a few bumps in the road, they went on to win the show. The pair later announced they had split just six months after bagging the £50k prize. Despite fans wishing for them to get back together, both Amber and Kem have previously admitted they no longer speak. 2 of 4 CREDIT: Twitter/Amber Davies Back in 2019 it was claimed that Amber had enjoyed a fling with Liam Payne four months after he split from Cheryl. According to reports, Amber and Liam bumped into each other a night out at a London nightclub before going home together. However, Amber later denied she was dating Liam and told OK!, "Liam is a genuinely lovely guy and very down to earth considering how successful he is. If I messaged him and asked him for advice he would give it to me, but I’m not dating him. Liam is lovely but we’re just friends!" 3 of 4 CREDIT: Getty Amber began dating Nick in 2020 but they split after a year. The pair reunited three months later in July 2021 but split again after a month. They were back together by September 2021 before splitting for the third (and seemingly final) time a year later. 4 of 4 CREDIT: Instagram/Amber Davies Amber confirmed she was dating her Back to the Future co-star Ben Joyce in October 2022. Gushing about her man during an appearance on Lorraine, Amber said, "The plan was to be single for a while and then I accidentally fell in love with my co-star!”

