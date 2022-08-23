Brooklyn Beckham’s latest snub to family

Maybe it’s sour grapes, maybe it’s forgetfulness, or maybe it’s a touch of sibling rivalry, but Brooklyn Beckham was oddly silent last week, as his youngest brother, Cruz Beckham finally unveiled his long-awaited stage debut.

On Monday, musician Cruz shared a short video on Instagram of himself performing on stage, telling his followers, “That was fun…”. I

n the clip, the 17-year-old – wearing an iconic Spice Girls t-shirt – leaps around with his band, with the video cutting off as he begins to sing into the microphone.

As usual, the Beckham family rushed to show their support, with mum, Victoria, 48, sharing Cruz’s post with the caption “WOW!!!!”, adding, “Making us proud Cruz”.

David likewise shared the story of his son on stage, calling him a “heartbreaker”. But there was nothing from wannabe-chef Brooklyn, except a happy birthday message for his “mate”, James Corden and a series of gushing tributes to his wife, Nicola Peltz.

It followed a lads' trip for former sports star David, 47, who took Cruz to the US to watch Romeo, 19, play for Inter Miami reserves. But – yet again – there was no sign of Brooklyn.

It follows persistent rumours of tension between Brooklyn, 23, and the rest of his family following his wedding to Nicola in April. Insiders claimed the former Spice Girl was too pushy with the planning, others said the newly-weds were upset by Victoria and David refusing to use their son’s new blended surname: Peltz-Beckham, while other sources said the fashion designer was upset Nicola hadn’t worn a VB dress.

Earlier this month, the 27-year-old shared a video of herself in tears on social media, saying, “We all have days where people make you feel bad and it’s okay to be hurt by it.”

But she later insisted in an interview, “Everyone gets along, which is good.”