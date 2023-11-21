Cheryl’s new man: ‘I won’t get hurt this time’

Cheryl’s looking to make a splash in 2024, and not only her in career – heat has been told she’s looking to bring some success to her dating life, too.

It was recently reported that Girls Aloud will reunite after ten years, with the ’00s girlband said to be planning their comeback in honour of late bandmate Sarah Harding. And with Cheryl, 40 – who received rave reviews for her role in West End play 2:22 A Ghost Story – putting her pop-star heels back on, our source says 2024 will be the year of her comeback.

“Cheryl’s had so many years out of the spotlight, and now she’s ready to step back into it,” we’re told.

acting up: onstage earlier this year ©Getty Images: David M. Benett/Dave Benett

“Following the success of her theatre debut last year, she’s got a few projects lined up, and there’s the Girls Aloud reunion, too. She’s got her heart set on acting – she really has a passion for it. She’s also started working on a book in order to take back control of her story – she’s taking inspiration from the likes of Britney Spears and Coleen Rooney.”

And, we’re told, that Cheryl’s also looking to bring some of that career success to her love life.

“She has mixed emotions about relationships,” says the insider.

“She does feel lonely sometimes, and she’d absolutely love to give [her son] Bear the big family she once dreamt of having – and so many of his school friends have. While she doesn’t think Bear is missing out – he’s doted on and living his best life – she does carry this feeling of longing about how life could be.”

The pop star was married to footballer Ashley Cole, 42, for four years, before splitting amid multiple reports of his cheating. Following their divorce, she briefly dated Dancing With The Stars pro Derek Hough, before dating dancer Tre Holloway for around a year in 2013.

She then shocked fans in 2014 by tying the knot with French businessman Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini, 43, after a whirlwind romance, with their union ending after two years.

Shortly after her divorce, Cheryl began dating One Direction star Liam Payne, 30, welcoming Bear, now six in 2017. However, they didn’t last, with Liam saying that becoming parents “ruined the relationship, but for all the right reasons”.

“There are times when Cheryl gets frustrated with her situation,” says our source. “She feels like she’s in the prime of her life and should be out there having fun. While she’s certainly not waiting for the phone to ring – she’s on the go with Bear all the time – she finds it hard to meet single men.”

The source adds that love doesn’t always come easy for the star, saying, “Part of Cheryl’s dilemma is that when she’s chatting to the girls, she feels ready to put herself out there and can joke about being excited by lots of hot men. Then, she goes back to mum life and she’s full of insecurity about getting hurt again.”

Now, the source says that Cheryl’s hoping the spotlight could help bring “The One” her way.

“There is a part of her that hopes a career comeback will bring lots of new opportunities – including the chance to meet new people,” we’re told. “But, at the same time, it’s just not practical to be dating.

“She knows she might be sabotaging herself, but she won’t risk getting hurt again. She wants the right relationship with the right guy.”