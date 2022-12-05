With so many reality shows on the box these days – not that we’re complaining, of course – it’s only natural that stars from the likes of TOWIE, Geordie Shore, Love Island and Made in Chelsea sometimes catch each other’s eye.
There have been countless cross-TV romances over the years, but while there are a few success stories like MIC’s Sam Thompson and 2018 Islander Zara McDermott, many more have crashed and burned.
Remember when Geordie OG Vicky Pattison dumped SW3 lothario Spencer Matthews before she became another of his victims? What about Megan McKenna and Scotty T’s Celebrity Big Brother love affair? Don't worry if you've forgotten them all as we're here to remind you of some of the most astonishing cross-TV couples.
CHECK OUT: the most astonishing cross-TV romances that should never have been allowed to happen
Everyone was shook in 2022 when Made in Chelsea's Miles Nazaire sparked romance rumours with 2020 Married At First Sight Australia star Ella May Ding. Unfortunately it didn't last because after a week together (and on MIC), Miles revealed he wasn't 100% feeling the relationship and they split soon after.
After appearing on the 2015 series of I'm A Celeb together, reality OGs Vicky Pattison and Spencer Matthews enjoyed a whirlwind romance which culminated in a trip to Monaco before the Geordie Shore star dumped the Made in Chelsea bad boy to "protect" herself from his womanising ways. At the time, Vicky said, "Spencer is a lovely lad and he's told the truth. It was at the end of our trip to Monaco when he asked me what was going on. I was very open and honest and said I liked him, but I liked myself more. I don't want to be another girl who Spencer Matthews cheats on." Brutal.
After starring on Ex on the Beach together in 2021, Love Island 2018 star Megan Barton Hanson and TOWIE's James Lock apparently started dating. Rumours of their relationship first came to light when they were pictured "all over each other" at a boujee London restaurant. They then went red carpet and Instagram official but split shortly after, before reuniting and then splitting again (and deleting all traces of each other Insta).
Perhaps one of the unlikeliest reality TV couples of all time, TOWIE's Joey Essex wooed Beverly Hills princess turned Made in Chelsea star Stephanie Pratt when they appeared on Celebs Go Dating in 2016. The pair broke agency rules to be together but their relationship only lasted one month despite Joey admitting, "the L-word got thrown about". According to reports, he dumped Steph for "making him spend too much time in Chelsea" and she later confessed their split was far from amicable. "He hates me! I have no idea why he dislikes me so much but he did In Bed With Jamie [Laing] and said some rude things about me. We broke up over the phone when I was in LA and I've not seen him since," she told OK! magazine.
Remember the jaw-dropping moment TOWIE's Ricky Rayment showed up on Geordie Shore with a ring and proposed to then-girlfriend Marnie Simpson? We'll never forget it, tbh. Their whirlwind romance was the talk of the town back in 2015 when Ricky popped the question just six months after they became an item. However, it all ended in tears a few months after Ricky got down on one knee and he later revealed he ended their engagement as he couldn't trust her to stay faithful on Geordie Shore's boozy nights out. Marnie then hit back at her "embarrassing" ex on Twitter for "still selling stories on me".
Speaking of shotgun engagements, Ibiza Weekender star Callum Izzard proposed to Love Island's Georgia Steel within a MONTH of meeting her when they took part in MTV's Ex on the Peak back in 2019. They moved into a swanky Essex home together when filming ended and were together for seven months, but it was a hardly a surprise when it came to light they'd called off their engagement in April 2020 after they removed all traces of their relationship from Instagram and unfollowed each other.
Another whirlwind romance that was over almost as quickly as it began is that of TOWIE's Demi Sims and Too Hot to Handle star Francesca Farago. After striking up a romance on Instagram, Demi flew to Mexico to meet up with Francesca where they got tattoos of each other's names and dropped the L-bomb within just days. Francesca even moved across the world to be closer to Demi and appeared alongside her TOWIE, but it just wasn't meant to be and the Canadian reality star confirmed they'd split after four months of dating in May.
Although Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry and Love Island 2018 winner Jack Fincham were never an official item, the pair sparked romance rumours in 2019 when she jetted off to Ibiza to clear her head after splitting from Sam Gowland. It was there that she was papped looking VERY cosy with Jack and he copped a feel of her bum. Chloe even posted a video of them cuddling up together on Instagram, sending fans wild on social media.
What started as a beautiful love story ended in one of the most bitter celeb break-ups of recent times when Geordie Shore OG Charlotte Crosby split from Love Island and Ex on the Beach star Joshua Ritchie after two years in 2019. Both Charlotte and Josh threw major shade at one another on social media in the wake of the split and even his mum got involved when she liked an Instagram comment branding Charlotte a "psycho". Awks...
Ah, the Celebrity Big Brother house, the place where romance can blossom between even the unlikeliest of celebs. There must be something in the air in that place. Although the 2016 series of CBB is best known for Tiffany Pollard's iconic 'David's Dead' scene and Gemma Collins, well, just being Gemma Collins, it's also where Ex on the Beach's Megan McKenna and Geordie Shore star Scotty T's brief romance blossomed. Although their relationship never quite took off in the same way as their co-stars Stephanie Davis and Jeremy McConnell, Megan and Scott spent most of their time in the house flirting with each other but it didn't go anywhere once the series finished.
The CBB house is also where Geordie bad boy Ricci Guarnaccio fell for Essex legend Lauren Goodger. While she was adamant nothing would happen in the house, she admitted she would consider a relationship when they were both evicted. However, she made a major U-turn outside the house and decided she'd prefer to stay single, leading a heartbroken Ricci to insist, "She led me up the garden path."