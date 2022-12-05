The most astonishing cross-TV romances that should never have been allowed to happen

CREDIT: Getty

Perhaps one of the unlikeliest reality TV couples of all time, TOWIE's Joey Essex wooed Beverly Hills princess turned Made in Chelsea star Stephanie Pratt when they appeared on Celebs Go Dating in 2016. The pair broke agency rules to be together but their relationship only lasted one month despite Joey admitting, "the L-word got thrown about". According to reports, he dumped Steph for "making him spend too much time in Chelsea" and she later confessed their split was far from amicable. "He hates me! I have no idea why he dislikes me so much but he did In Bed With Jamie [ Laing ] and said some rude things about me. We broke up over the phone when I was in LA and I've not seen him since," she told OK! magazine.