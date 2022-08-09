Hugo Hammond ‘splits’ from GORGEOUS girlfriend following cheating allegations

Although he was unlucky in love in the Love Island villa, following his failed romance with Casa Amor bombshell Amy Day, things were looking up for Hugo Hammond earlier this year when he revealed he went public with his new girlfriend Molly Wilkins.

Hugo, a former PE teacher, and Team GB triathlete Molly put on a series of Instagram PDAs during a romantic getaway to Mallorca in June. Molly even Molly posted a loved-up snap of the pair at dinner with the caption, "All my eggs in one basket ❤️🏝," but fast forward two months and it seems their relationship is no more.

Hugo and Molly went Instagram official in June 2022 ©Instagram/Hugo Hammond

Not only did Molly appear to confirm they’re no longer an item in a recent TikTok video, but she also accused Hugo of cheating on her.

Molly grimaces in the video as the words “how did you find out he was cheating on you?” appear on screen before she replies with, "in a comment on a TikTok video.”

Although Hugo wasn’t mentioned by name in the video, the post was captioned with the hashtags #hugohammond and #hugone.

Hugo and Molly have also deleted all trace of each other from their Instagram profiles.

Hugo’s representatives have been contacted for comment.

Hugo is currently taking a break from social media after denying The Apprentice star Lottie Lion's claims that he "screamed in her face" after she rejected his romantic advances on a night out.

"Again, we are denying the false allegations and slander made recently. As everyone knows, there are two sides to every story and even more so in false stories fabricated for views. Not everything you see online is true. The social media industry can be a very toxic place and unfortunately filled with users with a single aim of putting others down in an attempt to elevate themselves," his team wrote on his TikTok story at the time.

Following Hugo's split from Molly, let's throw it back to his relationships that almost were, then weren't, then in some cases were and weren't again...

Hugo Hammond and Chloe Burrows

Hugo coupled up with Chloe on both Day 5 and Day 25 of Love Island Season 7, before meeting Amy Day in Casa Amor. Chloe went on to come second alongside fellow Islander, Toby Aromolaran.

Hugo Hammond and Amy Day

Hugo and Amy were dumped together ahead of the final, after meeting in Casa Amor. Lots of fans thought that the friend-zone king had finally found the one in Amy – we were wrong. In their exit interview, Hugo described his "quest for love" as "tragic".

Amy told Hugo, "We leave the villa, and you just flipped and friend-zoned me. You've come across quite fake now."

Hugo responded by saying that he felt like Amy was using him as 'green card' into the main villa from Casa Amor.

Hugo Hammond and Francesca Allen

Shortly after leaving the villa last summer, eagle-eyed fans spotted signs of a potential romance between Hugo and Francesca Allen, a Love Island 2019 contestant. Hugo’s Instagram followers noticed sparks flying between him and Francesca when she commented on a post he shared after arriving home from Marbella.

Hugo Hammond and Kate Elisabeth

If you've ever watched any of YouTube, Instagram and TikTok star Kate Elisabeth's videos you'll know she likes going out and she often vlogs it but in a video titled 'I don't even know what to class this week in a life' she was actually partying with Hugo. And it turns out he was already a fan of Kate's before his Love Island stint.

"He used to watch my boarding school videos which is was very interesting. He followed me while he was in the villa and then when he came out I was like, 'Hey, why did you follow me?' and he was like, 'I used to watch you'.

"I was like, 'What?'. And I look back down to my old Instagram pictures from 2019 and he liked some of them."