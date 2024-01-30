Jennifer Aniston’s very normal boyfriend

If we were writing a dating advert for Jennifer Aniston, judging by her past relationships, we’d probably say she’s looking for a drop-dead gorgeous Hollywood star with a bank balance as big as his awards cabinet. A-lister Jen-An has never really strayed from her type when it comes to men…until now. And an insider tells heat the 54 year old is changing tack in the hope of finally finding The One.

“Jennifer has always dated actors and musicians, that’s just been her type,” says our source.

Hubby#1 was Brad and we all know how that ended ©Getty Images: Jim Spellman/WireImage

“Now, though, she’s saying she wants to break her pattern, try something totally new and meet a guy who’s the polar opposite. She’s even saying she’s open to a blue-collar type – she loves the idea of a man who builds something with his hands. It’s super-sexy to her.”

The Friends star’s roll call of famous exes includes actors Tate Donovan, Brad Pitt and Vince Vaughn, singer John Mayer, and actor and screenwriter Justin Theroux. But Jen hasn’t had a serious relationship since their divorce in 2018. No wonder the star is done with A-list men.

With John “The Player” Mayer ©Getty Images: Kevin Mazur/VF/WireImage

“Her new thing is saying she wants to find her Aiden, like Carrie in Sex And The City,” our insider says.

“Of course, she’s being playful about it, but it’s not far off from where her head is at right now. She really wants to meet someone totally down to earth, and – most importantly – someone who’s not in the industry. She’s done with the Hollywood guys. She can’t deal with all the ego and pretentiousness.”

Justin Theroux was hubby #2 ©Getty Images

The trouble is, when you’re one of the most famous women on the planet, it’s not as simple as a guy’s dog running up to you for the perfect meet-cute. We’re told Jen hates the idea of dating apps or a matchmaker, so she’s aiming to find love the old-fashioned way.

“She’s forcing herself to get out there and mingle at parties, and also asking people she trusts to set her up,” we’re told.

GET THE BEST CELEB INTERVIEWS IN heat MAGAZINE EACH WEEK

“She used to get her agents and managers to help her, that’s how she ended up on her first date with Brad. But since she wants to avoid dating anyone in the business, she’s ruled that out and is now turning to people like her meditation teacher and hairdresser for help. She’s keeping positive and isn’t desperate – she has a full life and is grateful to have the career and home of her dreams, as well as a friendship circle she adores.

“But there are times she gets incredibly lonely. And with her track record she can’t help but worry that she may never meet her soulmate.”