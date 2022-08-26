Kady McDermott exposes ‘manipulative’ ex-boyfriend in trash video

Can you believe that it has been five years since Kady McDermott came into our lives as one of the OG Love Island bombshells way back in 2016? Since then, Kady has stayed in firmly in the reality TV world, having enjoyed a stint on TOWIE, remaining incredibly relatable on social media.

Kady, who reached the final of Love Island alongside her ex-boyfriend Scott Thomas, also dated axed TOWIE star Myles Barnett. They even bought a house together and sparked engagement rumours before announcing their split after dating on and off since 2019.

In 2021 she dated Aston Villa footballer Matty Cash but they split in November last year.

Fast forward to 2022 and Kady has exposed one of her exes (it's not known whether they're a celeb or not), by revealing that they were "sexist, manipulative, short tempered narcissist who damaged my mental wellbeing" in a recent TikTok.

The video shows Kady eye rolling to the popular sound of Ariana Grande speaking about her song, 'thank u, next', where the pop star lists her famous ex boyfriends.

Kady hasn't confirmed which ex she is referring to, but many of her followers believe that it could be Myles, with one saying in the comments, "We could’ve all said that from towie."

Another wrote, "Good job you ran miles away."

One more added, "Hope this isn’t about Scott 🥺."

Kady is currently believed to be single after she teased a new romance with a mystery man on a trip to the Maldives in March, with many fans hoping that the man was in fact her ex Scott Thomas.