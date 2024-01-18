Kanye West’s sex party shock: ‘He gets a thrill showing off Bianca Censori’

Anyone who’s ever followed Kanye West online will know that his social media is – more often than not – a dark and disturbing corner of the internet. After all, having seen him post and delete more offensive images and diatribes than we can bear to count, we always have to brace ourselves whenever the mood takes him to click “post”.

And last week, the rapper was at it again, causing concern among his 18.7m followers as he uploaded a string of risqué photos of his wife, Bianca Censori, to mark her birthday. Among the images, which many called “humiliating”, was one of Bianca in a tiny thong, wearing fuzzy pink bandeau across her chest – alongside the caption, “No pants this year” – while another depicted her looking down, dressed in a corset and bikini top that barely covered her nipples.

General consensus was that, never one to shy away from a bit of attention seeking, Kanye was at it again, employing his latest “muse” to stoke some public interest, just like he did before with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

But according to insiders, the 46 year old, who shares four children with Kim – North, 10, Saint, eight, Chicago, five, and Psalm, four – isn’t stopping at posting racy images online. We’re told Kanye is now taking things up a level and is hoping to attend some sex parties with Bianca in tow. Our source explains the disgraced star, who lost commercial deals in 2022 after launching a series of antisemitic attacks on Twitter, loves the idea of having all eyes on him and Bianca as they get intimate.

But with a history of changing his mind about any woman that he sexualises – having famously slammed Kim for showing off her curves, after previously encouraging her to sex up on camera – friends are concerned that Kanye could likewise turn on Bianca and hold her to blame for the sexy image that

he’s encouraged. Indeed, sources say it’s a matter of when, not if, he does make a very moral U-turn – leaving Bianca feeling more exposed than ever.

“Kanye gets a huge rush from showing Bianca off – it all comes down to his ego,” says an insider close to the rapper-turned-designer, who married the Australian architect in a secret ceremony a year ago. “He’s always trying to prove that he’s winning in some sort of imaginary competition, like he needs people to want what he has in order to feel validated. The problem is, nothing is ever enough. Parading her around in public naked hasn’t got the same thrill as it did at first, so now he needs to take it further, which is where the whole sex party thing comes in. He’s very into X-rated stuff, and is interested in the idea of people watching him and Bianca doing the deed. Those kinds of events are more common in Hollywood

than people realise, so he won’t have any problem finding one.”

Kanye West, Saint West, Psalm West and Chicago West attend the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week ©getty

Kanye’s latest bid for attention follows a very controversial year for the couple.

Over the summer, they travelled across Europe, with Bianca, 29, decked out in a range of revealing and bizarre outfits that elicited comparisons with Kim’s aesthetic during her Kanye years – specifically, modelling skin-tight bodysuits, nearly-nude ensembles and face-covering headdresses. She was even pictured carrying a pillow to cover her exposed chest as the drama-courting pair walked through the streets of Florence.

Then, in September, they really – ahem – pushed the boat out, engaging in an “obscene act” on a canal boat, which saw Kanye exposing himself, trousers down, as Bianca appeared to have her head nestled in

his lap. Clearly, the rapper delights in stoking controversy – something he ostensibly admitted last week as, amid all the photos of Bianca, he included one of them together during their publicity-seeking tour of Europe alongside the caption, “Yall know who ran the summer”.

We’re told his latest idea for attention – turning up with Bianca at some very exclusive sex parties – is just the next step in his predilection for pushing the envelope. Still, while the events in themselves are harmless, it’s Kanye’s tendency to flip-flop so dramatically that’s causing concern.

Kanye and Kim in 2021 ©Getty

Let’s remember that, after first getting together with Kim in 2012, Kanye set about completely changing her image, throwing out her trademark, brightly coloured mini dresses for nude, skin-coloured bodysuits. At the same time, he started using her as his “muse”, featuring her naked and straddling him in his music video for his song Bound 2, and famously encouraging her to “dress sexier”.

However, as their six-year marriage began to sour, the rapper changed his tune, publicly shaming Kim for her sexy image and saying he had “a lot of issues” with her campaign imagery for her underwear brand Skims. He also railed against her “dripping wet” corseted look at the 2019 Met Gala in an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, telling her, “You are my wife, and it affects me when pictures are too sexy.”

All this has, understandably, caused concern that Kanye will turn on Bianca just as he did with Kim, and blame her for the sexy image that he himself has fostered.

“Bianca loves all the attention she gets from Kanye, and is always coming up with ideas that will titillate him,” we’re told. “The only problem is that he could easily throw it in her face down the line, just like he did with Kim. But right now, he’s hyping it up and Bianca seems more than happy to go along with it.”

As he posted a handful of risqué photos of his wife last week, Kanye included a close up of Bianca, alongside the caption, “Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad fun iconic music inspirational talented artist masters degree in architecture 140 IQ loving by my side every day…” before thanking her for being “the most amazing step mom” to his kids. For now, at least, it seems the couple are united and are equally set on upping their sexy sides in 2024.