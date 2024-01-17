Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s bizarre rules exposed

From awkward “jokes” to glam red-carpet outfits, the Golden Globes was a triumph – but nothing caused quite as much buzz as Selena Gomez’s alleged run-in with Kylie Jenner.

Rumours swirled after pop star Selena, 31, was spotted whispering to Taylor Swift and mutual friend Keleigh Sperry, and – judging by their reactions – it appeared to involve some hot gossip.

selena and taylor dished the dirt ©Getty Images

According to reports (and some nifty lip reading), the drama unfolded after Selena walked up to Timothée Chalamet’s table to ask for a picture, only for the Wonka actor’s girlfriend Kylie, 26, to nix the request. Timothée, 28, later denied the rumours.

Snub or not, our source says Kylie has Timmy wrapped around her manicured finger – and she’s whittling down the competition. “First, Kylie wanted him to cut ties with all his exes, even the ones he still considers friends,” Kylie has laid down the law on their relationship rules we’re told.

kylie and Timothée all loved up ©Getty Images

“He’s dated a lot more people than anyone realises, including the likes of Lily Rose Depp and [Madonna’s daughter] Lourdes Leon. But Kylie’s suspicious of any women in his life, even those he works with. Allegedly, Timothée has also given Kylie his social media passwords and shares his location with her 24/7. He’s obviously under her spell and jumps to her defence when his friends give him a hard time.”

But while Timmy defends his woman – with insiders previously telling heat that the whirlwind romance has left his inner circle worried – our source says that Kylie’s insecurities all stem from her rocky past relationships.

kylie and timothee in september last year ©Getty Images: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The star endured a tumultuous five-year relationship with rapper Travis Scott, 32, who’s the father of her daughter Stormi, five, and son Aire, one. Their on/off relationship came to an end last year, with insiders previously sharing, “Kylie is very focused on her kids and her business. She’s not a big partier and Travis is the opposite.”

Now, we’re told, “Kylie has been through hell with men. She’s lost so much trust and become deeply insecure, which is why she’s laying out the rules for Timothée. She’s very big on respect, which is why she doesn’t want him taking pictures with other women. She knows it’ll just start rumours and she can’t deal with that.”

And we’re also told a constant worry for Kylie is people using her for her clout, which explains why our source tells us, “Timothée’s under strict orders not to mention her name in any interviews”, adding, “And until she’s ready to post pictures of them together, he isn’t allowed to, either.”

But with Timothée hoping to make his latest romance work, we’re told he’s more than happy to keep in the Kar-Jenner good books. “Kylie’s told him that if he wants to be in her life, he has to live up to her expectations,” says our source. “That includes following her long – and, at times, bizarre – list of dos and don’ts.”