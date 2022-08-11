  1. Home
Lottie Tomlinson shares adorable baby pictures after giving birth to first child

Lottie Tomlinson, the sister of One Direction's Louis, has given birth to her first child

Lottie Tomlinson pregnant
by Nathan Katnoria |
Posted

Congratulations are in order for Lottie Tomlinson and boyfriend Lewis Burton, who welcomed their first child into the world this week. BEST. NEWS. EVER 👼.

Lottie shared the news with her 4.6m followers from hospital last night, posting a black and white photo of her little bundle wrapped in a towel with the caption, "dreams do come true ❤️ @mrlewisburton". Perfect opportunity to write 'that's what makes you beautiful', but what do we know, we're only writers/One Direction super fans.

The make-up artist and fake tan boss, whose older brother is One Direction star Louis Tomlinson, revealed that she was pregnant on Instagram earlier this year, sharing a series of snaps from a glam baby bump photoshoot. Of course.

No word from Uncle Louis just yet...

Lottie’s blossoming bump was on full display in the Insta snaps as she showed off her stomach in a white crop top and shirt worn off the shoulder. The second picture featured dad-to-be Lewis adorably cradling Lottie’s bump as they looked lovingly at each other. Wholesome was the word.

Lottie Tomlinson pregnant baby
Lottie and Lewis have been dating since May 2020 ©Getty

The post was captioned, “just the 3 of us ❤️”. In the comments section, Lewis added “I love you both forever ❤️”.

Lottie’s comments section was flooded with congratulations from her showbiz pals and followers including her sister Phoebe, who wrote, “ahhhhhhh! Cannot wait for the new addition 😍 over the moon for you both x.”

Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips added, “Oh my god congratulations gorgeous girl!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” while TOWIE star Frankie Sims commented, “😮😮😮😍😍😍 omg congratulations!!!!! Xxxxxxxx.”

Another of Lottie’s sisters, Daisy, wrote, “finally I can screammmm about it. I love you 3 so much ❤️”.

Lottie and Lewis, a former professional tennis player, first began dating in May 2020 and are thought to have hit it off after meeting at a party hosted by mutual friend Lou Teasdale.

At the time, reports claimed that the pair bonded over their grief after Lottie lost both her sister Félicité and mum Johannah Deakin in the space of four years, while Lewis lost his girlfriend Caroline Flack.

WATCH 'One day, one day!': Louis Tomlinson address 1D reunion rumours as he Answers the Internet!

Lottie previously admitted to being “baby mad” as she opened up about wanting to start a family.

She told the Mirror, “I’m excited for the future – I’ve got a lot I want to do workwise and I’m excited to meet someone and have my own family. My sisters and I are really maternal, baby mad.

“What has happened has given me such a perspective on life, a strength and a resilience and anything that life throws at me, I feel like I can cope because I’ve got through the worst, horrible things. I’ve got an armour where I can deal with anything.”

