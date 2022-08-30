Victoria Beckham’s tears: Nicola’s doing this to hurt me

by Heat |

There’s always a honeymoon period after a wedding – but not for Nicola Peltz and her new mother-in-law Victoria Beckham. The pair have been at loggerheads for months now, with Brooklyn stuck between his fashion designer mum and actress wife. And last week, things came to a head, as Nicola upset VB yet again with another public snub.



Now, we’re told a heartbroken Posh is telling friends she’s scared she’ll never get her son back.

Brooklyn and his new wife Nicola ©Getty

“Vic doesn’t understand why Nicola uses every opportunity to throw shade,” says an insider close to the former Spice Girl, who is also mum to Romeo, Cruz and Harper, with husband David.

“Some really nasty things have been said and Victoria’s trying to keep her cool – she and David are way too PR savvy to ever say anything publicly. But with everything that’s happened, it’s going to be hard to forgive and forget.”

Last week, 27-year-old Nicola attracted criticism after posting a wedding day tribute to her billionaire businessman dad Nelson Peltz and model mum Claudia Peltz. Sharing photos of her special day with Brooklyn, alongside shots of her parents’ ’80s wedding, Nicola called them, “Our always inspo.”

©Instagram

Fans found the snub to her in-laws bizarre, after Nicola wore her best Posh Spice outfit during a lunch with Brooklyn in Beverly Hills. One comment on the shots read, “Dressing up like your husband’s mother who hates you is quite something.” Another tweet said, “Nicola cosplaying as Victoria amid feud rumours… I may have underestimated her.”

There have been persistent reports of tension between Nicola and Victoria, 48. Even before the $4million

Palm Beach wedding in April, heat reported how the two had fallen out over everything from the dress to the guest list. Speculation recently raged again after the model shared a video of herself crying, telling her 2.7million Instagram followers, “We all have days where people make you feel bad and it’s OK to be hurt by it.”

Brooklyn later spoke out to insist there was no problem with his parents, saying, “Everyone gets along, which is good.” But Nicola admitted there had been an issue over her wedding dress, saying,

“I was going to [ wear a VB dress ] and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress.”

The family tension was in evidence again last week, when wannabe-musician Cruz shared a video of his stage debut to Instagram. The whole family rushed to congratulate the 17 year old, but there was silence from big brother Brooklyn and Nicola. The same week, footballer Romeo, 19, made an appearance for Inter Miami reserves football team, with David and Cruz in the stands to cheer him on. Again, there was apparently no sign of Brooklyn.

We’re told, “Brooklyn has always been a bit entitled and likes to blame everyone else for his failures. His brothers are aware of what he can be like – there always a bit of upset when someone else got all the attention – like Romeo with football and Cruz with his music. They think everyone should just ignore Brooklyn and Nicola’s attention-seeking. But at the end of the day, Brooklyn is Victoria’s baby boy and she can’t help worrying. All she can do is hope and pray that one day he’ll see Nicola’s true colours and come back to her.”

