With Big Brother hitting our screens this weekend for the first time since 2018, we can't help but look back to a simpler time - Big Brother 8.
In the summer of 2007, Big Brother series 8 graced our screens introducing us to the diverse cast of housemates who left an indelible mark on reality TV history.
This series had so many housemate you can bet there were some clashes along the way - it was definitely one for the books.
So let’s take a trip down memory lane and catch up with the contestants and find out where life has taken them since Big Brother.
While several contestants have found success in the entertainment industry, the rest? Well…
Big Brother series 8 - where are they now?
Brian Belo - then
Big Brother legend Brian Belo became the youngest housemate to win the show at just 19 years old.
Brian Belo - now
Fast forward to 2015 and Brian alongside Nikki Grahame were brought back to Big Brother 16 as part of the ‘Time Warp’ twist. As well as returning to BB, Brian dipped his toe into the world of celebrity stardom. He wrote a column for heat magazine, he released a single titled Essex Boy and made a brief appearance on Hollyoaks. Since his stint in showbiz, he’s remained relatively out of the limelight.
Amanda and Sam Marchant aka Samanda - then
The two identical twin sisters - Amanda and Sam Marchant aka Samanda - started off competing separately in the house, but Big Brother gave them the opportunity to compete as one housemate after day 69. The duo managed to last all the way to the finale on day 94 - they came second at 18 years old, making them the youngest housemates.
Amanda and Sam Marchant aka Samanda - now
After being dubbed as the human embodiment of a barbie, the two went off to sing a cover of Aqua’s Barbie Girl. It even reached the Top 40 at number 26 but their following track Honey Love failed to reach that same level. They then launched a skincare and fragrance line called Young and Pure. As of right now the duo have ditched not only the matching outfits but also the spotlight, opting for normal lives. Sam is a senior sales manager at a fashion agency whilst Amanda is a fashion merchandiser at ASOS.
Liam McGough - then
Liam was a late arrival - he entered the villa on day 17 but he did pretty well, coming third in the Big Brother house.
Liam McGough - now
After coming third on season 8 of Big Brother and winning £100,000, Liam got a degree in arboriculture, he now provides services for London's famous parks and he even transformed the rooftop garden at the famous Four Seasons Hotel. In 2022, he was rumoured to be dating Emily Atack.
Zac “Ziggy” Lichman - then
Zac Lichman aka Ziggy's well known for his whirlwind romance on the show with fellow housemate Chanelle.
Zac “Ziggy” Lichman - now
Six months post Big Brother and Ziggy and Chanelle split. He then appeared on TV show Dead Set and he became a celebrity manager. He was then the director of Favela Rocks bar in Knightsbridge. Now, he is the owner/founder of The Shop NW10, a pan-Asian inspired restaurant and bar in Kensal Rise, where he has worked since 2018. The last we heard, he was on good terms with Chanelle and he even said that he “loves her to bits”.
Chanelle Hayes - then
With her back and forth broils with housemate Charley Uchea, and the on again off again turbulence of her and Ziggy romance, Chanelle definitely made great TV.
Chanelle Hayes - now
A year after her stint in the Big Brother house, Chanelle released her debut single “I Want it” and her own perfume “Mwah”. Since then she's become a mum, an aesthetic practitioner and she's now a student nurse.
Charley ‘It girl’ Uchea
From back and forths with Chanelle, Charley the iconic ‘it girl’ had a hectic time on the show.
Charley ‘It girl’ Uchea
Since finishing on the show, Charley has done various PAs and TV appearances. Her most infamous TV show stint was when she appeared on 8 out of 10 Cats in 2008. Things took a turn when Jimmy Carr riled up the audience to jeer, boo her and yell “Get Charley out!” The Big Brother star didn't see the funny side and walked off the set. As of 2023 she’s kept a pretty low profile but has managed to open up her own interior design shop in Bromley.
Carole Vincent - then
Carole entered the villa on day one as an OG and finished the show in fifth place.
Carole Vincent - now
Although Carole didn’t get into the celebrity life, she was a council candidate for the Respect party. In September 2021, she was found heckling Labour leader Keir Starmer at the Labour conference in Brighton.
Jonty Stern - then
Teddy obsessed academic Jonty Stern left the Big Brother house in sixth place.
Jonty Stern - now
Jonty has since starred on The One Show, Big Brother Uncut and as of 2016 he's a visitor assistant at Sir John Soane's Museum.
Kara-Louise Horne - then
Kara-Louise Horne was 22 years old when she entered the Big Brother house but not much is known of other than according to LinkedIn she's a teacher.
Tracey Barnard
After leaving the Big Brother house in week 12, Tracey has kept a pretty low profile. However, she did have a public appearance at her local Co-Op with a £5 charity donation to have a photo taken with her.
Amy Alexandra
After Amy Alexandra was evicted from the Big Brother house, she went back to being a glamour model and is now a make-up artist.
Billi Bhatti
During week 4, Billi Bhatti was evicted from the Big Brother house. Shortly after his girlfriend Holli gave birth to their son Austin. As well as that, he has engaged in Twitter rows with other Big Brother housemates including Rylan and John James and he became a wrestler under the name Billi Lightning.
David Parnaby
After being evicted from the Big Brother house after four days, David Parnaby went back to his job in retail.
Emily Parr - then
Emily Parr was removed from the Big Brother house in week 2 for using racist language towards Charley.
Emily Parr - now
After Big Brother, Emily went to university to study acting and drama. She's also had a part as an extra in the film The Wolfman and small roles in theatres around the South West.
Gerry Stergiopoulos - now
Gerry Stergiopoulos arrived in the Big Brother house on day 10 and left on day 80.
Gerry Stergiopoulos
After Big Brother, Gerry has become an agony uncle and author, he wrote Treat them Mean and Keep Them Keen. He is also a scriptwriter and he wrote 11 episodes of Loveline for MTV Italy.
Laura Williams
Laura Williams was evicted from Big Brother 8 in week 5. She got a breast reduction and has appeared in the pantomime Aladdin at the Parc and Dare Theatre.
Lesley Brain
Lesley was the oldest person to appear on Big Brother. She left after two weeks voluntarily. Since then, she’s written a book about her time on the show and has also written in several magazine columns about Big Brother.
Nicky Maxwell
After being evicted from the Big Brother house during week 7, Nicky went back to her old life as an events manager. She's since gotten married and she's a mum to three children.
Shabnam Paryani
After being voted off of Big Brother in week 2, Shabnam appearance on the 8 out of 10 Cats Big Brother special. She had various office based roles in and around London before retraining in drama.
Shanessa Reilley
After Big Brother, Shanessa didn't enter the world of celebrity stardom and appears to have returned to her career as a care assistant. She lives in Cardiff with her partner and children.
Jonathan Durden
Jonathan Durden left the Big Brother house voluntarily in week 6 after being told that his nan had died. Following his BB stint, he returned to his successful career in PR and media. He wrote a book called Essex, Drugs and Rock ‘n’ Roll and co-founded male grooming range Below The Belt.