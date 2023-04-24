Love Island’s Anna-May Robey dissolves lip filler and shows off results

Love Island 2023 star Anna-May Robey is following in the steps of her fellow islander Olivia Hawkins as she has her lip filler dissolved.

The Welsh reality TV star, who was the first booted out of the villa on the 2023 winter version of the dating show, posted a TikTok of the process with her followers.

anna-may and liv together

Uploading a short clip of her before and with her lips coated in cream, Anna-May explained to those watching the video, “Here is me with my numbing cream on and here is me before we started the dissolving process.”

As she began the process of having the filler removed, Anna-May explained her reasoning, “So I decided to get my lips dissolved because I’ve had them done for the longest time and there has been a little bit of build-up and a little bit of migration and I thought it would just be nice to start all over again.”

It is recommended that you go through ‘lip rehab’ in order to stop the filler migrating or the dreaded filler ridge that can occur. The process involves having the current filler removed and at least a two week recovery period before having any more added back in.

The 2023 Islander couldn't believe how quickly the change took, "I literally had them done eight hours ago and they’ve gone down already and I can’t look at myself in the mirror because I don’t recognise myself but I’m so glad I’ve done it.”

Anna-May filmed the procedure and if you have a thing for needles or blood (in a bad way) we recommend NOT watching the TikTok as it features both.

“I’m not going to lie I absolutely hate them and I can’t wait to get them refilled,” she laughed as she hid her natural lips behind her hand before revealing them at the end of the TikTok.

The former Islander may not be a fan but in classic parent style, Anna-May revealed her mums reaction, “My mum is like, ‘Oh my god Anna-May you looks much better!’”

And many of her followers commenting the same with one person writing, "I love you natural lips."