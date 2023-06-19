Upside-down bikinis: Where to shop Love Island’s favourite bikini trend

by Sarah O'Byrne |

One of the many reasons to tune in to Love Island is to soak up the swimwear inspiration. If the first two weeks are anything to go by, it looks like last year’s bikini trend is still going strong, with multiple upside-down bikinis already being spotted in the Villa.

If you're wondering what exactly an upside-down bikini is, it's precisely what it sounds like. Just imagine any regular triangle bikini turned upside down to create a completely different style.

Who could forget bombshell Antigone Buxton’s legendary entrance in her blue upside-down bikini. Viewers last year were a little confused with Antigoni's now-iconic look, with Tweets such as: "Is Antigoni’s bikini top upside down or is it just me?" and “Am I tripping or does Antigoni 100 per cent have her bikini on upside down?" floating around the internet.

Antigoni was sure to defend her controversial style choice, saying: “It gives the opportunity to show a bit of cheeky underboob. A bit of underboob with a bit of a tan line looks kind of hot.” We couldn't agree more, babes.

This year is no exception, with Jess Harding wearing an upside-down bikini, not once, not twice, but thrice. She entered the Villa in a mermaid-inspired sequined upside-down bikini, then sported a white version in episode 4, and again in episode 7 with a baby-pink number.

LOVE ISLAND SERIES 10 TX1 ITV2 AND ITVX Pictured: JESS HARDING. ©Love Island ITV2

In episode 2, Molly Marsh also donned a ribbed material version of the upside-down look, and more Islanders are likely to follow.

Although you can recreate the look by simply turning your bikini upside down, many brands are designing bikinis with extra long ties to emulate the look of an upside-down bikini without worrying that you might accidentally show more than you, ahem, bargained for.

So, if you're vibing with this Love Island-endorsed style, start shopping the best upside-down bikinis below.