Love Island 2023 star who claims they ‘DATED’ Tommy Fury 😱

In news we're confused about, it's come to light that a Love Island 2023 star apparently dated Tommy Fury... Well, kind of.

You know, Love Island 2019's Tommy - Molly-Mae Hague's boyfriend, baby daddy and love of her life?

Well, rumours have been surfacing and the real plot twist is that the Islander claiming they dated Tommy before his Love Island stint is none other than this year's Molly Marsh.

Yes, same name, same TV show but different people.

tommy and molly came second on love island 2019

The shocking claim came to light after one of Molly's (Marsh not Mae) TikTok's surfaced where she spoke about dating Tommy but being friends with Molly-Mae.

Yeah, we're kind of confused too.

In the TikTok, Molly claims that they dated before his Love Island stint, they're still in touch with each other and she's 'good friends' with Molly-Mae.

Hmm.

molly's old tiktok has resurfaced ©ITV

We just had a look at Molly-Mae's following list on Instagram and this year's Molly isn't on it... And although the comments under the TikTok have been disabled, that hasn't stopped people on Twitter from commenting on the video.

One person tweeted, "So that’s how she got her in. Got ittttt".

Someone else said, "Well, Tommy clearly has a type.".

A third added, "The videos a joke the end says 'woke up' meaning it was her dreaming that was a trend at the time I don’t get what this is getting at…".

One more commented, "She didn’t acc date him lol. There’s this trend on TikTok where every Love Island, people pretend to be related or date a cast member. It just gets views and likes."

Turns out she just jumped on a TikTok trend from 2020 but fast forward to 2021 and she did actually meet Molly-Mae.