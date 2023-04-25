New Big Brother host reveals show details and OMG

Big Brother is returning this year and we FINALLY have some news regarding the return of the world's most iconic reality show and we are all kinds of excited.

It was originally supposed to be airing in March this year, which means we could have all been enjoying the drama that always ensues when they have to write a shopping list RIGHT NOW, but instead, the date has been pushed back to autumn 2023.

We should be thankful, as it's something for us to be obsessed with once summer Love Island is over and it also means the OG reality show can have all of our much needed attention. Honestly, it's a struggle to keep up with more than one reality show at the best of times – even for those of us who choose to do so for a living – let alone one as demanding as BB.

As we are fed snippets of info surrounding the show's return, a question that has been on everybody's lips is, who the hell will be hosting the Big Brother reboot?

Cultural icon, Rylan Clark was the last name thrown into the mix but ITV have finally confirmed that the highly sought after presenting role has been offered to not just one person but TWO. Colour us intrigued.

The new faces of BB will be former Big Brothers Bit on the Side presenter AJ Odudu and fellow Brit and T4 on the Beach host Will Best.

Both of our new hosts are looking forward to the new series as much as we are, AJ admitted "I’m so excited to finally be able to say that, yes: I’m hosting Big Brother! I couldn't be happier."

With Will adding, "I grew up with Big Brother so getting a chance to host it with my mate AJ is a dream come true. I can't wait to tell some housemates not to swear."

Will has spilled the tea on the new series and it sounds like ITV producers will be following the classic Big Brother route and no the Love Island route - where they chuck in "real people" but it is in fact, just a bunch of influencers.

After they were asked on Heart Breakfast if the new series will be a celebrity version, Will said, "No, it’s real people, not that celebrities aren’t real people, you guys are real people… It’s going to be a diverse group of real, normal people, and that is what makes Big Brother so good.

"When you think back on the iconic moments that we’ve seem over the years, obviously Celebrity Big Brother gave us some great stuff but a lot of those really great moments are from real people… Alison Hammond, people forget, she was a great contestant, she had some amazing moments, some great challenges."

alison alongside her big brother 3 contestants ©Getty Images

Before AJ and Will were the confirmed hosts, a few hundred names made they way around the rumour mill including Rylan who recently announced that it was time for him to "hang up my glittery jacket and say goodbye to It Takes Two."

While most fans were heartbroken, some thought Big Brother may be related to his decision,

"Making room for big brother 👀👀👀", wrote one fan,

Someone else said, "Does this mean you’re going back to Big Brother?"

Another asked, "Is it because you’ll be doing Big Brother? 🙌".

emma willis and rylan together

It turns out that Rylan wasn't saying goodbye to Strictly in order to say hello to Big Brother as AJ and Will have grabbed that role but we're still intrigued to see Rylan's next move.

And just a few months back, Love Island 2017 star Olivia Attwood was rumoured to be "in talks" with ITV about the Big Brother hosting role too.

The reality star, who found fame on Love Island, TOWIE, and most recently, I'm A Celeb (despite being forced to leave after a matter of hours due to medical reasons), was apparently described as a "natural fit" for the coveted Big Brother role and producers consider her a "contender".

Will Olivia host Big Brother when it returns? We hope so ©Getty

A source told The Sun, "Olivia met with ITV2 bosses for talks to host Big Brother earlier in the Autumn. She was one of many presenters who have had meetings about the gig.

"It's one of the most sought-after jobs in the industry right now so it will be a very competitive role to get, but she wanted to throw her hat in the ring and producers definitely see her as a contender.

"She'd be a natural fit the role - she's sassy and fun, but also very straight-talking so she wouldn't be shy of giving any housemates who misbehave a grilling when they are eliminated.

This all came after Alison Hammond – who found fame on Big Brother 3 back in 2002 – was quizzed on rumours that she was in the running to host the new Big Brother next year during an appearance on GKBarry's Saving Grace podcast.

Alison Hammond has also been 'in talks'

Alison said, "Do you think I could confirm it if I was, right here and now?"

Which is pretty much showbiz code for "conversations have been had" and we just peed a little.

The pair went on to discuss other frontrunners for this gig of gigs, including Alison's colleague and chum, Rylan Clark. Alison revealed, "Rylan wants it and he would be amazing."

heat have been very protective of Big Brother since it exploded onto screens in 2000 (and caused hundreds of outrageous TV moments) and we'd probably still rather have a beer with Kate Lawler or Glyn Wise than any of the TOWIE cast. Sorry not sorry.

