Love Island’s Claudia Fogarty soft launches footballer boyfriend

Now that there’s two series of Love Island a year, it’s harder than ever to keep up with all of the Islanders’ post-villa love lives. However, something that has caught our eye lately is winter Love Island 2023 fave Claudia Fogarty dropped some major hints that she’s been dating someone new.

Claudia, who was pretty unlucky in love in the villa, first teased her new relationship last week when she shared a picture of herself on a “date night” at swanky Manchester restaurant Australasia.

Although she didn’t reveal the identity of her date and kept his face out of the picture, a mystery man could be seen in the background of her snap.

Claudia posted this picture of her date night with a mystery man earlier this month ©Instagram/@claudiafogarty

Claudia also suggested she was involved in a new romance when she posted a TikTik video about “finding a new man” rather than “getting back with your ex”.

Well, fast forward a week and it seems that the identity of Claudia’s new man has been revealed in yet another of her Instagram Stories.

As well as sharing a picture of their snacks as they enjoyed another romantic date night at the cinema, Claudia shared another picture of her and her beau’s matching trainers and revealed his identity as footballer Olly Crankshaw when she captioned the post, “Who copied who? @ollycrankshaw.”

Claudia's new man has seemingly been revealed as footballer Olly Crankshaw ©Pete Norton/Getty Images

Olly currently plays as a winger for National League side Altrincham and, while his Instagram account is private, he is followed on social media by both Claudia and her villa bestie Tom Clare – only fuelling the romance rumours.

Claudia’s representatives have been contacted for comment.

The Islander’s latest romance is her first public relationship since she revealed she’d “overstepped the friendship mark” with her on/off Love Island flame Casey O’Gorman.

Viewers of the winter 2023 series will know that Claudia and Casey coupled up when she entered the villa as a bombshell and things were going well until Casa Amor rolled around and Casey got up close and personal with Cynthia Otseh-Taiwo on the terrace.

Although he eventually chose to stay loyal to Claudia, she was NOT happy when she found out about his Casa Amor antics and even less so when another bombshell, Rosie Seabrook, entered the villa and turned Casey’s head completely.

Claudia admitted she and Casey had "overstepped the friendship mark" after leaving the villa ©ITV Pictures

But Claudia confirmed she and Casey had briefly rekindled their romance outside the villa when she appeared on the Nip Tuck podcast back in July.

“We have overstepped the friendship mark in the past, I’m not going to deny that – I think it’s pretty obvious to everyone,” she told hosts Ashley Stobart and Lauren Harris.

But although they have “so much love” for each other, Claudia and Casey decided to remain “really good friends”.