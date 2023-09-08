Love Island’s Greg O’Shea goes public with model girlfriend and she’s STUNNING

Love Island’s Greg O’Shea will go down in history as one of the most iconic contestants for managing to win the show despite only being in the villa for two weeks after charming the pants off Amber Gill and the British public.

Although their love story didn’t have the greatest ending (he dumped her by text just weeks after the show ended), it looks like Greg’s love life is on the up once again as he’s just gone public with a new lady. Oh, and did we mention she’s a stunning model?

Greg revealed he’s dating Jeanni Mulder, a South African model and nutrition graduate, when he shared a video of them bungee-jumping together with the caption, “If we die, we die”.

Although they’ve only just hard launched their relationship on social media, it’s thought that Greg and Jeanni have been dating for a while. They also holidayed together in Croatia last month.

Although she’s originally from South Africa, Jeanni lives in Dublin so we’re assuming that’s how she met Greg as he lives and works in the Irish capital. She’s signed to top agency Boss Models and was a finalist in the Miss South Africa beauty pageant in 2021.

Greg’s fans were loving his Instagram relationship announcement, including one who commented, “Love this so much 🫶.”

Another wrote, “The hard launch we've been waiting for @jeannimulder 🥹❤️,” while a third added, “Omg this is terrifying 😂😍👏 so happy for you Greg ❤️.”

The Love Island 2019 winners last relationship was with social media influencer Kate Hutchins, but they never went public despite dating for two years.

Explaining why, Greg previously said, “The reason why I didn’t go public with my last girlfriend was because I was never 100 per cent sure. With things like that, you kind of want to be 100 per cent sure privately in the relationship, behind closed doors and when you’re both alone before you let millions of people in.”

He told The Irish Sun, “I think you have to be so sure about this person. And so does your family and your friends. You should be ridiculously madly in love with one another and spend so much time together and then you can solidify the relationship and feel secure enough to let millions of people on social media it on it.

“It never got to that stage to be honest. I was mad about her, she was one of the loveliest people I have ever met in my life but we are both in just completely different parts of our lives right now. So unfortunately, we kind of just had to walk away from one another.”