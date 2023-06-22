Love Island’s Jacques O’Neill unveils ‘fading hell’ selfie and WOWZER

Jacques O’Neill had laid pretty low since quitting the Love Island 2022 villa last summer, but he recently burst back on to our radar after sharing an impressive selfie of his new haircut.

The rugby player turned reality star was already rather pretty easy on the eye, but he’s got us all kinds of hot under the collar with his hair transformation and it’s got nothing to do with the heatwave we’re currently experiencing.

Jacques, who always keeps his hair neatly trimmed and coiffed, took to Instagram to show off the results of a recent trip to the barbers and we’re loving it.

He posted a picture of his fresh fade with the simple caption, “Fading hell.”

Jacques is looking GOOD after his latest haircut ©Instagram/Jacques O'Neill

Fading hell, indeed. Jacques is looking FINE.

The 2022 Islander’s new look comes following reports he’s reunited with his villa ex Paige Thorne.

Fans have been holding out hope for the pair to rekindle their relationship following the dramatic end to their villa romance and Paige only fuelled the fire at the end of last year when she admitted she was still in contact with her ex AND posted a TikTok of them looking hella cosy.

However, Paige recently spoke out on the rumours for the first time and sorry Pacques shippers, but it’s not good news.

Jacques and Paige recently sparked rumours they'd rekindled their romance ©ITV Pictures

When one of her followers asked, “Are you and Jacques back on? That's the real answer everyone is looking for,” during an Instagram Q&A, Paige replied, “This kinda question asked a lot.

“Not too much to say on this because there's honestly nothing really to say. However, we are on good terms and just want each other to be happy."