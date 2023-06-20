Love Island’s Paige Thorne speaks out on Jacques O’Neill ‘REUNION’

Can you believe it's been a year since Love Island 2022 and names like Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Indiyah Polack and Gemma Owen were that of gold dust/Bitcoin? The series drew a massive audience to ITV2 every night last summer and, okay, yes, we HAVE to watch it because it's our actual livelihood, but we really were hooked and didn't leave our homes for most of June and July.

One of last year's big storylines was that of OG Paige Thorne's relationship with bombshell (and Gemma Owen's ex) Jacques O'Neill. The former rugby player swept the Welsh wonder off her feet from the moment he stepped into the villa on day seven, but their relationship was a tumultuous one to say the least.

The couple had a rather rocky time in the villa as the rugby player wasn’t completely faithful during his Casa Amor stint, with Jacques kissing two ladies while Paige was in the second villa.

Ultimately, Jacques walked due to mental health reasons, resulting in Paige coupling up with returning bombshell Adam Collard.

Paige and Adam went their separate ways after a couple of months in IRL together, following rumours that he had been unfaithful during the relationship (although, tbf, we don't know that for sure – all we know is the split was far from amicable).

Since then, countless Love Island fans have been keeping a close eyes on both Jacques and Paige's socials in hopes of any kind of reunion. Seriously, these fans didn't come to play – and a year later, they're still keeping their fingers and toes crossed for any sort of spark reigniting.

Despite a few breadcrumbs to suggest a rekindling was afoot – including a TikTok of Paige getting up close and personal with Jacques towards the end of last year AND her saying "there has been some contact" on the Saving Grace podcast last year – they've not exactly been papped walking down a red carpet hand-in-hand yet. And, from the looks of Paige's recent Instagram update, they aren't going to anytime soon, unless it's as friends – and let's face it, that would be weird, wouldn't it?

BUT, Paige didn't exactly say a romantic reunion wasn't on the cards, so we guess the Love Island blood hounds will keep hounding for now.

During a rare Instagram Q&A with her followers, Paige responded to the question we've all been asking, "Are you and Jacques back on? That's the real answer everyone is looking for."

She replied, "This kinda question asked a lot.

"Not too much to say on this because there's honestly nothing really to say. However, we are on good terms and just want each other to be happy."

