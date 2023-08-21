Love Island’s Lochan Nowacki FINALLY reveals toastie recipe the Islanders swore by in the villa

If there's one thing we took away from Love Island this summer it was that Lochan Nowacki is quite possibly everyone's perfect man; and given that his better half Whitney Adebayo is without a doubt the world's most perfect woman, the pair have swiftly become one of our favourite Love Island 2023 couples, if not one of our favourite Love Island couples of all time. They're giving relationship goals, and, honestly, we're somehow equal parts in awe AND seething with jealousy.

Whitney and Lochan (ITV) ©ITV Pictures

Not only is Lochan painfully adorable, but he's kind, thoughtful, successful, handsome af, loves his mum, and can cook up a storm in the kitchen. In fact, not only did his culinary skills help reel in Whitney, but most of his fellow Islanders praised him for his skills in the kitchen during his villa stint – particularly for his now iconic Love Island cheese toasties (also known as both the 'heartache toastie'/'heart attack toastie').

And because he's such a generous guy, Lochan has gone ahead and filmed a YouTube video (with the help of Whitney) outlining the ingredients and steps needed to make your very own Love Island cheese toastie at home. This is about as close as we'll ever get to living a fraction of the Love Island experience and we do love cheese on bread so we'll take it.

The cute af video has officially launched Lochan's YouTube channel, which will apparently feature plenty more recipes in the future. We're predicting a Sunday morning cooking show with Lochan and Whitney by Christmas – mark our words.

Lochan (ITV) ©ITV Pictures

Okay, so how do you make the Love Island toastie? According to Chef Lochan, these are the ingredients required to whip up this Love Island delicacy (prepare to salivate non-vegans), "We've got bacon, we've got three types of cheeses – mozzarella, Red Leicester and mature cheddar – and egg (because I love egg). Then also I've just added some extra ingredients, as well, we've got some truffle oil, some chives and some rocket."

WATCH: THE Famous Love Island Toastie Tutorial and Q&A

Lochan told his viewers, "In Love Island, we obviously were catered for; we had food, we had lunch, we had dinner. Obviously, you're in the sun and we were all hungry all the time. Once I made Whit a toastie, it was almost like pigeons – people just started swarming."

He continued, "We didn't have tonnes and tonnes of stuff in the fridge, as we were catered for, so the only thing I could make was toasties or 'fake carbonaras'." Apparently these are coming soon.

Fair warning, this is no ordinary cheese toastie; this is a full-on meal/hangover cure. We haven't made it ourselves as we don't know how to use our kitchens, but we felt obliged to share it with you all.

Side note, watching Lochan and Whitney flirt either side of the camera means this video has made us both hungry and thirsty.