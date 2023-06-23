Here are all the Y2K trends the Love Island cast are bringing back (plus where to shop them)

Not only is this year's Love Island providing the same levels of drama as the original series, but the cast are also bringing back some serious 00s nostalgia with some major y2k trends. In case you weren't aware, the Y2K aesthetic is inspired by the late ’90s and early to mid-’00s fashion and lifestyle. Think Nelly and Kelly, Christina and Britney and Marissa Cooper from The O.C.
This aesthetic is all over Instagram, TikTok and this year's series of Love Island. As usual, the reality show has become a microcosm of fashion trends, and it's safe to say we're taking notes. Whether it's Ella Thomas strutting around in teeny tiny white jumpsuits or micro denim skirts, Molly Marsh rocking a spiky messy bun or Jess Harding pairing a daring draped top with a tiny skirt - watching the Islanders this year is like looking at us waiting to be picked up from our school disco in 2006. And we're 100% here for it.
Even though Y2K fashion triggers some serious fashion flashbacks (and disasters), Love Island is bringing some Y2K trends back and they're super easy to recreate. Shop the Love Island Y2K trends, below.
SHOP: Love Island 2023 Y2K Trends
We thought wearing a skirt as a belt (or belts as a skirt, who knows) was reserved for the likes of Paris Hilton and Christina Aguilera back in they 00s hey day. Love Island's Ella Thomas has full brought them back and we're kinda of obsessed. They don't have to be as short as they used to be, right?
Ella's EXACT skirt: JADED LONDON DENIM ASSASSIN MICRO MINI SKIRT, £65
DUPE: PrettyLittleThing Micro Belted Mini, £25
DUPE: EGO HIGH WAIST BELT DETAIL MINI SKIRT IN BLUE DENIM, £37
Molly Marsh is giving serious Britney and Christina vibes here. Boob tubes have been a summer staple in wardrobes ever since we were wee nippers, but they're clearly having a comeback - just keep them super short and patterned.
Molly's EXACT dress: House Of CB Jasmine Dress, £169
DUPE: SHEIN PARTHEA Floral Print Ruched Side Tube Dress, £16.99
DUPE: MOTEL X JACQUIE CARLIE BANDEAU MINI DRESS IN SLINKY GREY, £46
Whitney has proved that the headbands are here to stay and make sure you co-ordinate with your outfit sistas. Say goodbye to the slicked bun and say hello to the spiky one jazzed up with all the gold clips. The effortless hairstyle of the summer, thank you Molly.
DUPE: Mars The Label The Teeny Bikini & headband - Yellow, £32
DUPE: 50 Pack Snap Hair Clips Hair Barrettes for Kids, Girls and Women, £6.39
Get the boob tape out, because draped tops are back. Jess has given a whole new meaning to jeans and a nice top. We love the brown and nude tones.
Jess' EXACT top: Oh Polly Cowl Neck Crop Top in Black, £32
DUPE: CIDER Solid Halter Cowl Neck Cami Crop Top, £12.90
DUPE: PRETTYLITTLETHING ACETATE SLINKY SLEEVELESS DRAPE TOP, £12
Huge boyfriend jumpers are always a thing, but we love the return of the big grey school slogan sweatshirt. Thanks, Molly babes. Grab some cycling shorts and we're ready to go.
Molly's EXACT jumper: UO Colorado Spring Crew Neck Sweatshirt, £44
DUPE: New Look Pale Grey Yale Sweatshirt, £22.99
DUPE: PRETTYLITTLETHING ASH GREY OVERSIZED SWEATSHIRT, £15
Leather was a big deal in the 00s, and Ella and Whitney are really bringing all leather everything back into the mainstream. We're not sure how they're dealing with leather trousers and jumpsuits in the hot Marbella heat, but we're loving it.