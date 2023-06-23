Here are all the Y2K trends the Love Island cast are bringing back (plus where to shop them)

Not only is this year's Love Island providing the same levels of drama as the original series, but the cast are also bringing back some serious 00s nostalgia with some major y2k trends. In case you weren't aware, the Y2K aesthetic is inspired by the late ’90s and early to mid-’00s fashion and lifestyle. Think Nelly and Kelly, Christina and Britney and Marissa Cooper from The O.C.

This aesthetic is all over Instagram, TikTok and this year's series of Love Island. As usual, the reality show has become a microcosm of fashion trends, and it's safe to say we're taking notes. Whether it's Ella Thomas strutting around in teeny tiny white jumpsuits or micro denim skirts, Molly Marsh rocking a spiky messy bun or Jess Harding pairing a daring draped top with a tiny skirt - watching the Islanders this year is like looking at us waiting to be picked up from our school disco in 2006. And we're 100% here for it.